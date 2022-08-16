The Latest Rihanna Sighting Proves The Star Is Staying True To Her Beauty Signatures

In the few months that Rihanna went off the grid after having a baby, the world was seriously lacking some flavor. After weeks of knockout looks from the star all across the globe, the sudden disappearance (while completely understandable), was a little sad. Thankfully the new mom seems to be out and about more regularly now and is back gracing the world with beauty and style inspo. Just last week the star was seen out and about in NYC with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, her long luscious curls stealing all the attention. In her latest outing, Rihanna’s half up half down pigtails and bold red lipstick show that she is still feeling playful as ever with her beauty looks.

Seen out in NYC on Friday August 12, the Fenty Beauty founder was sporting an oversized white t-shirt, black thigh high boots, and a black mini skirt, an ensemble she dressed up by pairing with a Y2K-favorite hairstyle, half up half down pigtails and a pair of thin gold hoops — and of course some dark sunglasses to offset the flashing paparazzi lights. A bold lip has always been a signature for Rihanna and this red proves she won’t be straying from it anytime soon.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The entire look has an undeniably ‘90s feel to it which certainly isn’t new for the star. Rihanna is known is rock ‘90s staple beauty looks like thin eyebrows, dark lip liner, brown lipstick, stripped hair, zig zag part hairstyles, and the list goes on. If you were worried that RiRi’s post-pregnancy era would be toned down at all, worry not, the star shows no signs of stopping her bold, statement-making beauty looks — though surely with her own special maternal spin this time around.

See below for a few bold lip colors that star loves to keep in rotation

