In France, the arrival of September is called “la rentrée,” and it marks the end of summer and the return to daily life. A lot of French people consider it another new year, a time that signifies new beginnings. In New York City, our version of “la rentrée” is New York Fashion Week. Everyone has returned from vacation and the city is abuzz with shows, dinners, and countless events celebrating the kickoff of fashion month, all the fresh trends it brings, and setting the tone for the season ahead.

What really makes NYFW Spring/Summer 2026 special is that inspiration isn’t just found on the runways — it’s on the streets, too. That’s true for beauty looks just as much as it is for fashion. Attendees put a lot of thought into their hair, makeup, and nails; it’s a sure-fire way to turn heads and capture the attention of street style photographers. Think tousled, wavy pixies, chic pigtails, and eye-catching hair accessories. On the makeup front, guests are opting for lots of blush and bold lip colors, just to name a few standouts.

Ahead, you’ll find a complete roundup of all the striking beauty moments spotted on the streets at NYFW.

Statement Hair Clips

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

You don’t need a bright color or a dramatic cut to make a hair statement. In lieu of a (semi) permanent change, consider adding an accessory. Content creator Greivy opted to wear silver star hair clips for an eye-catching moment.

Bold Berry Lip

Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images

Fall is the perfect season for a moody berry lip, so put aside the nude shades and try out something deeper— like a rich plum or a vampy wine — that adds drama.

Tousled Pixie

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Model Irina Kro’s pixie proves just how versatile the short cut actually is. Add some waves and you’ve instantly transformed the edgy cut into something a touch more romantic.

Lace Accessories

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A headscarf pulls double-duty — not only is it a cute hair accessory, but it helps keep flyaways in place, which especially comes in handy during breezy fall days.

Micro-Bob

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A jawline grazing micro-bob is sharp enough to make a statement, yet classic enough to suit almost any face shape or style. Bonus points if you pair it with a striking auburn shade.

Mismatched Mani

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Take some inspo from stylist and trend expert Samia Laaboudi and mix and match colors, prints, and textures on your nails to create a standout beauty moment.

All-Over Pink

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

This pink lip look is a ideal balance of bold and wearable — the rich hue adds a nice pop of color that complements her soft pastel hair and sharp blazer.

Face-Framing Updo

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A voluminous updo with face-framing pieces is polished yet versatile. You can wear it just as easily to dinner with friends as you could to a night out or a dressy event.

Warm Dose Of Blush

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Rather than placing blush solely on your cheeks, take a page out of actress Bianca Lawson’s book and sweep the product upward toward your ear. This adds a flush of color and also makes your cheekbones look more lifted.

Braided Pigtails

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Pigtails aren’t only for children, as this NYFW guest proves. She’s sporting two ponytails with four long braids. When styled in low, sleek sections, pigtails can add a playful yet modern twist to any look.