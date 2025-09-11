(Celebrity)
NYFW Parties Are Here: See The Week’s Best-Dressed Celebrities
Looks are served.
It’s no surprise to anyone that New York Fashion Week is underway — given the amount of celebrity style watching that’s happening across the city as parties, previews, and runway shows take place all over town.
While the Spring/Summer 2026 season show calendar didn’t officially kick off until Thursday morning with Michael Kors, the industry has been warming up all week, with no shortage of glamorous happenings going on behind red velvet ropes.
It’s not just about the homegrown brands either, with the luxury giants from across the pond joining in on the fun too. Chanel hosted a star-studded dinner at the old school Doubles Club to fete the launch of the Chanel Haute Couture coffee table book by Sofia Coppola. Fendi presented a throwback bash with Moda Operandi to reveal the revived Spy Bag from the archive, prompting an apparance from Lindsay Lohan. Dior’s unveiling of the House of Dior flagship in midtown Manhattan brought out the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Anna Sawai, Ashley Park, and Kristin Davis. Celebrity-adored London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack brought a stylish crowd to The Frick Museum on Madison Avenue to properly toast to her arrival in the city too — while decked out in diamonds, of course.
