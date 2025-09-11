It’s no surprise to anyone that New York Fashion Week is underway — given the amount of celebrity style watching that’s happening across the city as parties, previews, and runway shows take place all over town.

While the Spring/Summer 2026 season show calendar didn’t officially kick off until Thursday morning with Michael Kors, the industry has been warming up all week, with no shortage of glamorous happenings going on behind red velvet ropes.

It’s not just about the homegrown brands either, with the luxury giants from across the pond joining in on the fun too. Chanel hosted a star-studded dinner at the old school Doubles Club to fete the launch of the Chanel Haute Couture coffee table book by Sofia Coppola. Fendi presented a throwback bash with Moda Operandi to reveal the revived Spy Bag from the archive, prompting an apparance from Lindsay Lohan. Dior’s unveiling of the House of Dior flagship in midtown Manhattan brought out the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Anna Sawai, Ashley Park, and Kristin Davis. Celebrity-adored London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack brought a stylish crowd to The Frick Museum on Madison Avenue to properly toast to her arrival in the city too — while decked out in diamonds, of course.

Scroll through to see the best dressed names on the NYFW party circuit.

September 10

Kristen Dunst in Chanel

BFA

Abbey Lee Kershaw in Chanel

BFA

Gracie Abrams & Sofia Coppola in Chanel

BFA

Zoe Kravitz in Jessica McCormack diamonds

BFA

Shailene Woodley in Jessica McCormack diamonds

BFA

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

BFA

Anna Sawai in Dior

BFA

Kristin Davis in Dior

BFA

Lindsay Lohan & Martha Stewart in L’AGENCE

BFA

September 9

Kelsey Merritt in Fendi

BFA

Anna Van Patten in Fendi

BFA

Lauren Santo Domingo & Lindsay Lohan in Fendi

BFA

Pamela Anderson in Bevza, Nomasei shoes, & Pandora jewelry