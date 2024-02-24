There are two types of people: those who have no qualms about dyeing or chopping off their hair whenever the mood strikes, and those, like me, who spend hours overanalyzing making the slightest modification to my current look (re: cutting off an inch or two off my length). I undergo the mental gymnastics of deciding to dramatically revamp my hairstyle approximately every three months. In other words, whenever a new season is upon us. Thankfully, there is an easy trick for overhauling my hair that doesn’t require going to the salon, and more importantly, making a long-haul, semi-permanent change. In lieu of having to deal with a future bob grow-out, I’m taking a cue from the recent fashion week runways and street style set by trying a statement hair accessory.

After months of hair bows flooding my social feeds, a plethora of fresh options have hit the scene. There are romantic floral accessories, like the blooms scattered in the ponytails at Giambattista Valli’s Haute Couture show, or there are edgier varieties, like the silver prong clips seen on the streets of London Fashion Week. The latter is practical — I plan on pinning my bangs with them — and unexpected since they’re typically reserved for wearing inside the house during pre-event glam sessions.

Whatever your hair texture, length, or personal style, fashion month is overflowing with hair accessory inspiration for you to take and make your own. Ahead, I’ve compiled the four major options I plan on incorporating into my own hairstyles this spring.

Hair Flowers

(+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images (+) Peter White/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This season’s “it” hair accessory is coming up roses — quite literally. According to the street style set and the Giambatista Valli Haute Couture runway, flowers are the new hair bows. From claw clips to scrunchies, there’s a slew of options to try. Personally, I have my eye on a flower petal-shaped scrunchie for those humid late-spring days when I want a quick, easy ponytail or low bun to get my hair up and off the back of my neck.

Spa Headbands

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For anyone who feels personally victimized by headache-inducing hairbands, may I present you with the spa headband? Made with cotton, this accessory is more comfortable to wear and instantly add a retro feel to your style. However, they’re actually practical, too. Aestheticians use them to keep your hair off your face (hence the name) and they serve the same purpose when worn during workouts. Neutral shades like black and white are popular choices, but there’s an array of bolder options, too, like ‘60s-inspired floral prints.

Heavy Metal

(+) Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

In my humble opinion, getting ready is often a better time than the actual function. This brings me to another trend I’ve spotted on and off the runways at London Fashion Week. The metal prong clips professional glam teams (and the average person) use to pull hair away from the face when doing makeup, have taken center stage. There’s the classic minimal ones, but you can also up the ante with bejeweled duck bill clips or snap clips with charms.

Put A Pearl On It

(+) Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Pearls are synonymous with wedding hair, but the classic gemstone can also elevate everyday, styles, too. Case in point? Stacking a few pearl-embellished barrettes to your loose waves. Alternatively, you can dress up a ballerina bun or other updo with bobby pins. Personally, Jennifer Behr’s pearl hair tie captured my attention — it looks like wearable jewelry and is ridiculously easy to style.