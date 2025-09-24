Fashion month is in full swing, and showgoers have officially touched down in Milan to see what is on the sartorial menu for the upcoming season. The city is home to some of the most iconic and undeniably glamorous brands in the industry — Gucci, Prada, Miu Miu, Pucci, and Fendi, just to name a few. And while the runways are sure to deliver memorable fashion moments paired alongside beautiful hair and makeup looks, the streets are also full of endless inspiration. This season, the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 street style beauty looks capture the city's vibrant spirit and effortlessly chic aesthetic. What else would you expect from the Italian fashion capital?

Cameras have captured several enviable hairstyles featuring sleek finishes, unexpected hair colors, and face-framing bangs. Long braided ponytails have also been spotted alongside blunt micro-bobs, further proof that your hair length doesn’t hinder your ability to make a statement. On the makeup front, eye-catching hues — from dramatic lip colors to swipes of blue eyeshadow — are center stage. The attendees are going all out to impress, paying extra close attention to their beauty looks, and they did not disappoint.

Ahead, see the best street style beauty looks from MFW.

Blue Eyeshadow

Applying a swipe of blue eyeshadow to your lids is an easy way to add a vibrant pop of color to your makeup look.

Slick, Wet-Look Hair

Wet-look hair isn’t just for red carpets — it works in everyday life, too. The style manages to take the fresh-out-of-shower vibe and transform it into an incredibly cool aesthetic.

Curtain Bangs

Content creator Alison Toby’s side-swept curtain bangs frame her face perfectly while elevating her entire look.

Wine-Colored Lip

Match your lip color with your Lambrusco. Fall is the perfect time to embrace a moody, wine-hued shade that adds just the right amount of drama.

Micro-Bob

Ultra-short bobs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Wear it slicked back with a side part, like this fashion week attendee, for an even more striking style.

Silver Streaks

Dyeing the face-framing pieces of your hair a statement-making color, like silver, is an interesting way to draw attention to your features while adding a modern twist to your overall look.

Black Lipstick

If you’re interested in a color that’s bolder than burgundy, consider a jet-black lip. It’s the ultimate statement shade.

Fishtail Braid

Elevate a basic ponytail with a sleek fishtail braid. The style adds texture, depth, and dimension, plus it’s guaranteed to turn heads.