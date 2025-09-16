The lull of red carpet and runway beauty inspiration ends now. Yes, award season has officially begun, but fashion month is also in full swing. While you’ll have to wait six months to wear your favorite designers’ latest collections, you can reference the makeup, hairstyles, and manicures that helped bring their visions to life in your own looks right now. First up, the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 beauty looks.

This season’s runway beauty moments were all in the details — an ideal MO if you’re in the market for ideas on how to refresh, not abandon, your rotation of tried-and-true looks. Take Sandy Liang where chocolate brown micro wings were a softer, everyday alternative to sharp jet-black cat-eyes. Then there’s Tory Burch where soft, velvety skin was a modern take on matte. On the hair front, Alutzarra featured ‘80s-inspired blowouts with voluminous flipped parts and brushed-out waves in lieu of static perms.

Of course, there were plenty of bold beauty looks for anyone who’s feeling creative. Specifically, colorful statement lashes. The runways at Ulla Johnson, Collina Strada, Anna Sui, and Eckhaus Latta all opted for bold lash extensions or mascara in lieu of traditional black.

Read on for all of the standout makeup, hair, and manicure moments from the NYFW S/S ‘26 shows.

Tory Burch’s Side-Swept Bangs & Velvet Skin

Courtesy of Ellen Fedors

Using shades of NARS The Multiple and Laguna Bronzer, lead makeup artist Diane Kendal gave models velvety, slightly sculpted skin. The hair was also effortless, turning a windswept strands into a runway moment. Lead stylist Guido Palau blew out the models’ hair and gave them piecey faux side bangs. For a slightly ‘70s twist, lead nail artist Elina Ogawa went with Essie’s Fringes & Saddle, a dark chocolate shade.

Ulla Johnson’s Gilded Lashes

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Inspired by American painter Helen Frankenthaler’s prints in Ulla Johnson’s collection, lead makeup artist Romy Soleimani created a shimmery pastel eye makeup look, complete with gilded lashes. She achieved the effect by sweeping Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Eye Palette in Bois de Rose or Les Phytos-Ombres in Silky Sky on the lids, then adding Les Phyto-Ombres in Glow Gold on the lashes. Each model had a custom hairstyle tailored to their natural textures, which lead hairstylist Diego da Silva enhanced with Wella Professionals EIMI Sugar Lift Spray.

Sandy Liang’s Baby Brown Wings & Rich Girl Hair

Courtesy of Stila Cosmetics

The makeup and hair at Sandy Liang were polished with a youthful touch — not unlike the designer’s nostalgic feminine designs. Lead makeup artist Charlie Riddle prepped skin with Beauty of Joseon, and used Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner in Stingray Black, Espresso, and Damsel Dark Brown to create the micro wings and used the Convertible Color in Lilium, Peony, Camellia, and Petunia to add a wash of color to the cheeks and lips. Using Uberliss products, including a healthy dose of hairspray, lead hairstylist Evanie Frausto gave the models “rich girl hair,” which consisted of smooth blowouts with face-framing ringlets.

Prabal Gurung’s Heavenly Bows

Courtesy of Daniel Zuchnik, GETTY Images for TRESemmé

A nod to the collection’s “Angels in America” theme, TRESemmé Partner & Celebrity Stylist Lacy Redway put an ethereal, sculptural spin on the slicked-back bun. To achieve a slick, flyaway-free finish, she turned to TRESemmé’s A-List Collection Instant Fix Styling Stick. The angelic look extended down to the nails, which were painted Sunday Studios No.49, a sheer pink.

Off-White’s Sculpted Moody Lips

Courtesy of REFY

Moody lip colors might be synonymous with fall, but Off-White’s S/S ‘26 makeup look might just convince you otherwise. Lead makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench used REFY Lip Sculpt and Lip Stick (launching October 2025) in brown tones to create the sculpted bold lip. For hair, lead artist Virginie Moreira used Oribe products, including the Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse, to enhance the models’ natural textures.

Anna Sui’s Bohemian Pastels & Waves

Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images

Wearing pastels for spring is indeed groundbreaking when it involves a watercolor blend of shimmery blue and purple eyeshadow topped with sky-blue lashes. Playing off the “Desert Blooms” title of Anna Sui’s collection, Pat McGrath crafted this dreamy eye makeup look using her Mothership 1: Subliminal palette and a soon-to-be-revealed product. Lead hairstylist and R+Co co-founder Garren leaned into the 1920s Victorian and bohemian influences of the show when conjuring up the hairstyle, which led to “deconstructed Gibson Rolls” with waves. He used R+Co Bleu’s Rosewater Wave Spray to achieve the undone, desert windswept texture.

Khaite’s Nod To The ‘90s

(+) Courtesy of Khaite (+) @diane.kendal INFO 1/2

The ‘90s influences were strong at Khaite, where lead makeup artist Diane Kendal incorporated a handful of the decade’s biggest makeup trends into the show’s looks, including thin brows, smudgy tightlined liner, and velvet skin. Using TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse and TRESemmé A-List Collection Workable Hairspray, lead hairstylist Guido Palau created a structured yet messy brushed-back style, with bobby pins scattered throughout the lengths of the hair.

Eckhaus Latta’s White Lashes

Courtesy of Louis Gay

“We spent a long time perfecting this translucent finish for the lashes, and when you see them on the models, they catch the light in a way that feels delicate and dreamlike,” says lead makeup artist and Lashify Global Ambassador, Isamaya Ffrench of the ethereal lashes she designed for the show. “It’s almost as if the lashes disappear, leaving behind just a subtle whisper of shape and shimmer that gives the look an otherworldly quality.” To achieve the effect, she used Lashify’s LED Control Kit and Curl Gossamer Lash Collection. With the focus on the lashes, skin was kept minimal and bare. Models were treated to facials backstage with Dieux Skin, including limited-edition Forever Eye Masks created in collaborated with the label.

Luar’s Regal Feathers

Courtesy of Dave Kotinsky, GETTY Images for TRESemmé

Feathers have been a major fashion trend this past spring, so it was only a matter of time before they infiltrated runway beauty looks. At Luar, lead hairstylist Sonny Molina drew referenced Carnival and added striking feather pieces to sleek updos, which were crafted with TRESemmé A-List Collection. Channeling the vibrant colors of the celebratory annual event, lead makeup artist Andrew Dahling created various bold looks with MAC Cosmetics, including a royal blue eye and metallic gold lips.

Grace Ling’s Futuristic Smoky Eyes

Courtesy of NARS

The soft brown tones of Grace Ling’s smoky eyes gave the classic eye makeup style a fresh spin. Lead makeup artist Diane Kendal used NARS Total Seduction Eyeshadow Sticks backstage to create the look. With the focus on the eyes, lead hairstylist Evanie Frausto used Uberliss to pull the hair back into slick, super glossy buns. Playing off the futuristic metallic accents of the collection, OPI Global Ambassador Coca Michelle painted models’ nails pale yellow (a mix of the brand’s GelColor in Blinded By The Ring Light, Black Onyx, and Alpine Snow) and added pierced details.

Simkhai’s Crimped Waves

Courtesy of Moroccanoil

Almost-crimped, undone waves have been everywhere as of late, and the look is on track to trend next spring, too. At Simkhai, lead hairstylist Holli Smith put a beachy spin on the look using Moroccanoil to add volume and enhance models’ natural textures.

Collina Strada’s Feline Wings & Hair Hats

(+) Courtesy of Louis Gay (+) WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Collina Strada was one of many shows where lashes took center stage. This time, lead makeup artist Lashify Global Ambassador, Isamaya Ffrench added feline-inspired colored wing tips that complimented the shimmery wash of eyeshadow applied to the lids. In addition to Lashify’s LED Control Kit, she used the Isamaya x Lashify EDGE Gossamer Lashes. Lead hairstylist Mustafa Yanaz’s hair hats that accompanied the makeup were three months in the making. He created two different looks: textured beanies using Bumble and bumble’s Thickening Dryspun Texture Spray and sleek baseball caps, using the Bumble and bumble Thickening Spray and Spray de Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray.

Wiederhoeft’s Victorian-Era Updos

(+) Courtesy of @Alexajaephoto (+) Courtesy of @Alexajaephoto INFO 1/2

Considering the label is known for its corseted gowns, Victorian-era hairstyles are almost to be expected at Wiederhoeft. For Spring 2026, Oribe Principal Artist of Global Design, Kien Hoang gave two looks a modern twist – the chignon and spiral curls. For the latter, he pinned some curls at the crown of model’s heads, creating the illusion of hair bows. Lead makeup artist Sharryn Hinchliffe used MAC Cosmetics to give models “mannequin skin” with softly defined eyes and lips.

Altuzarra’s Handsome Brows & Polished Skin

(+) Courtesy of Bobbi Brown (+) Courtesy of Bobbi Brown INFO 1/2

The show’s “modern but strong” makeup look was defined by ‘80s-inspired brows and glowing skin. The key products in Bobbi Brown Global Artistic Director Hannah Murray’s kit backstage included the brand’s Weightless Skin Foundation, Precise Brow Pencil, and new Luxe Cashmere Matte Lipstick in Vintage Blush. But before sitting in the makeup chair, the models’ skin was prepped with 111Skin products for an extra glow. Also subtly channeling the ‘80s, lead hairstylist James Pecis created simple yet elegant styles with brushed out curls, lots of movement, and flipped-over side parts. He used Blu&Green’s Texture Dust from the roots to ends for added texture and fullness.

Maria McManus’ Intense Red Lips & Loose Ponys

(+) Courtesy of Estée Lauder (+) Courtesy of @ofbecomingus INFO 1/2

A red lip is extra impactful when paired with minimal makeup, which is exactly the route lead makeup artist Romy Soleimani took at Maria McManus. After treating the skin with a full suite of Estée Lauder skin care, she lined the lips, coated them with the soon-to-launch Futurist Hydra Plump Lip Balm, then applied the Pure Color Explicit Matte Lipstick in Heartbeat. For a secondary look, the unreleased lip balm in in Blush Orchid added to the inner corners of the eyes for an iridescent lilac highlight. Aveda SVP Global Artistry, Antoinette Beenders went for a polished yet tousled vibe, using the Miraculous Oil for added shine, and pulling the hair into low, loose ponytails.

Christian Siriano’s Liquid Waves & Graphic Liner

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Level up your slicked-back bun next spring with the liquid waves TRESemmé Partner & Celebrity Stylist Lacy Redway crafted for Christian Siriano. The shellacked low buns made with TRESemmé A-List Collection Lacquer Shine Spray and an arsenal of ghd styling tools were accented by sculptural face-framing waves. Lead makeup artist Gilbert Soliz put a spin on the retro cat-eye by adding floating liner just above the creases of the models’ eyes, and swiped on MAC Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Relentlessly Red, a pink coral shade, for a fresh twist on the classic crimson matte lip. Before makeup, skin was prepped with Borghese.