Growing up, I never liked when someone would ask me what my favorite color was. Because, in my mind, why should someone be limited to just one? Needless to say, through both fashion and beauty, I’ve always relied on all types of hues as a form of self-expression. And lately, I’ve been trading in my go-to jet-black liquid liner for colorful eyeliners as a way to lift my spirits. Yes, this easy beauty hack does directly reflect my mood.

While I’m always game to experiment with any shade when it comes to eyeliners, I will say I tend to lean towards blues as I feel they make my blue eyes pop. The product I can’t live without? Marc Jacobs’ Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blue Me Away, a light sky blue pearl shimmer. Oddly, I don’t use this product like a traditional eyeliner. Rather, I like to apply this ultra-creamy formula all over my eyes for a shadow-like finish. Aside from creams, I’m a sucker for a good liquid pen, which I actually find to last longer. And when I’m in the mood to wear a liquid pencil, I’ll opt for one from cult-favorite Japanese brand, UZ Beauty. My favorite color in the lineup is the pink, pictured below.

Kelsey Stewart

Below, find the 10 colorful eyeliners I can always count on to make me feel a bit more chipper (even when I have to wear a mask). From pretty pinks to more pared-back purples, you’ll find your new favorite liner for a bold eye look below.

Colorful Eyeliner: UZ Beauty’s Eye Opening Liner in UZ Beauty in Pink

UZ’s Beauty comes in literally every color of the rainbow, but if I had to choose my favorite, I’d stick with the pink. I like to wear it with just mascara to allow the pretty hue to take all the attention it so rightfully deserves. I’d recommend two to three swipes for a deeper berry shade that’ll give you endless compliments.

Colorful Eyeliner: Dior’s On Stage Liner in Matte Pop Green

When I’m going for a playful, unexpected eye look, I always turn to Dior’s On Stage Liner in green. The finish reminds me of a Shamrock Shake, in the best way possible. Like UZ Beauty’s pink liner, I’ll typically wear this alone and finish off with mascara.

Colorful Eyeliner: Marc Jacobs’ Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blue Me Away

You can apply this eyeliner similar to how I do — all over the lids. Or, if you’re eager for other unique ways to wear this cult-favorite product, turn to makeup artist Sam Visser, who is a wiz when it comes to these liners. While I’m a devotee to the blue shade, I’ll opt for the plum hue when I’m feeling more of a pared-back eye look.

Colorful Eyeliner: Colour Pop’s Sky High BFF Liquid Liner

When I’m craving a shade that’s a notch darker than my trusty Marc Jacob’s Highliner in Blue Me Away, I reach for Colour Pop’s Sky High BFF Liquid Liner. This gem glides on like a dream, and delivers incredible pigment in just one swipe. If I want it a tad richer, I’ll go in twice, but usually one swipe will do the trick.

Colorful Eyeliner: Kulfi’s Kajal Eyeliner in Purply Pataka

Kulfi’s Kajal Eyeliner is the first product I’ve tried from the brand and considering how impressed I am with it, I’m eager to explore more of its offerings. I’m loving its Purply Pataka shade, which I’ll wear alone or on top of a gold powdery shadow for a bit of oomph.

Colorful Eyeliner: NARS High-Pigment Longewear Eyeliner in Broadway

I’m not one to typically gravitate towards red shades but I’ll happily make an exception for the NARS High-Pigment Longewear Eyeliner in Broadway (a burnt metallic red). This liner glides over my lids like butter, and the color payoff is quite impressive. The product claims this liner lasts for 12-hours, which I can attest to.

Colorful Eyeliner: BLK/OPL’s Precision Eye Definer in Get Lit

A metallic gold eyeliner is a must-have in my makeup bag. And although I haven’t had the chance to get my hands on it yet, I’m itching for BLK/OPL’s Precision Eye Definer in Get Lit to be my next go-to. According to the product description, this formula is made with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile extracts, which is ideal if you have sensitive skin.

Colorful Eyeliner: Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Viper

Like Marc Jacobs’ Highliners, I’ll also apply Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil all over my lids. After drawing on the shade Viper, a metallic purple, and adding a few swipes of mascara, my eyes pop in such a pretty way. Note: It’s limited edition, so don’t sleep on this one.

Colorful Eyeliner: Sephora Collection’s 12HR Contour Eye Pencil in Gold Heart

Next time you’re walking the aisles of Sephora, consider picking up one of the 12HR Contour Eye Pencils from the retailer’s collection. My personal favorite is the Gold Heart shade, which is a glittery yellow. When I use this pencil, it’s typically the last step in a smoky-eye look. I find that it amplifies the golds and bronze powder shades I’m using to look even more gorgeous.

Colorful Eyeliner: Flower Beauty’s Forever Wear Eye-Liner

OK, this isn’t a super colorful liner per se — however, I swear by a beige creamy shade in my waterline to open up my eyes (and, in turn, make me look less tired). Lately, I’ve been doing this trick using Flower Beauty’s Forever Wear Eye-Liner. With just one swipe of this liner, my peepers instantly look brighter and more open. Bonus: The product rings in under $10.

Colorful Eyeliner: Danessa Myricks’ Waterproof Cushion Color in Bluejay

To be honest, I usually stay away from pot liners because I find them too difficult to apply. But, one pot liner I will use is Danessa Myricks’ Waterproof Cushion Color. It’s easier to apply compared to most on the market, and doesn’t smudge all over my face. Plus, it’s waterproof, so I don’t have to worry about it melting off in the summer. I particularly like the Bluejay color (no surprise there). Just grab an angled eye brush and draw a smooth line wherever you please.

Colorful Eyeliner: Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Midnight

While it’s not as vivid as the others I’ve highlighted, Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Midnight (a deep blue) is great for any and all minimalist makeup lovers. In fact, it’s an excellent, more subtle replacement for a jet-black liner, and is a perfect starting place if you’re new to the colorful eyeliner game.