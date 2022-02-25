The streets of Milan are a flutter with celebrities, editors, and models all in town for the latest round of fashion week shows. This fresh batch of street style moments comes on the heels of the runway shows in New York and London, and their own signature style of beauty. Similarly, but not surprisingly, attendees have been serving looks to remember — and not only in the fashion arena, but in the beauty department as well. Leading the way is Kim Kardashian who has been spotted on multiple occasions sporting a slick middle part bun (and spoiler alert: she was not the only one). Hair, as a category, is taking center stage among the Milan Fashion Week street style beauty moments, with guests like Rita Ora leaning into standout styles like bold dye jobs, chic bangs, and blunt cut bobs.

Makeup moments have been equally as awe-inspiring. While some guests stuck to bare skin and very minimal makeup, many took an alternate approach by leaning into pops of bold color. Trendsetters, for the most part, picked a lane — meaning they either went for a swatch of color on the eyes or on the lips. This makeup trend of striking but simplified beauty complimented the fashion perfectly.

Ahead, scope out the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 street style scene to get some major beauty inspiration for the months ahead.

Slick Middle Parts Buns

Whether on the runway or between shows, celebrities like the Hadid sisters were deeply committed to the middle part bun. Even attendees were onboard. It’s no surprise, as the sleek timeless style completes a look without detracting from the outfit.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Subtle Colored Eyeliner

Graphic eyeliner made a big impression at New York Fashion Week (hello Euphoria-inspired eyeshadow), and it’s clearly here to stay. In Milan blue was among the most seen, but really any color goes.

STEFANO COSTANTINO / MEGA

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dramatic Headpieces

While this trend may seem a tad medieval, leave it to Rihanna to add a very modern and glamorous twist to a chain mail-esque head piece. This one is for the beauty and fashion maximalist who believe that more is more — the streets of Milan are right there with you.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Statement Lips

Red lips in hues of cherry, crimson, and more saturated the beauty scene. Industry folks paired their vivid lipstick with clean simple hair looks — many of which involved a clean middle part hairstyle (because that’s not going anywhere). Actor and muse Julia Fox’s dark blue lip garnered all the attention at the Diesel and acted as a great contrast to her bright highlighter yellow ensemble.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Getty Images for Diesel

Bangs

Bangs have been going strong these past few months and the trend certainly showed face in Italy this past week — from straight blunt bangs to wispy tousled bangs. The simple but transformational trim brings a whole new energy to these street style ensembles.

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fiery Red Hair

Showgoers were no strangers to this particularly loud shade of orange-red. With their electrifying strands capturing attention, it’s no wonder the rest of their beauty was rather subdued.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From these looks, it’s clear that spring beauty is set to be anything but boring — though a few of the classics are sure to make an appearance.