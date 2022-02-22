The City May Be Grey But LFW’s Best Street Style Beauty Spotlighted Bold Colors

And just like that, another Fashion Week has come to a close. Over the past several days, celebrities, influencers, and other members of the fashion royalty gathered at London Fashion Week to celebrate the industry’s best and brightest — while taking the opportunity to showcase their own personal style, of course. And when it comes to street style, the beauty choices can be just as impactful as the clothes themselves. This year, the streets of London saw more than one eye-catching beauty trend circulating including white eyeliner and colorful hair being among the most prominent.

‘60s-inspired Mod makeup is always appreciated (and never goes out of style), so it’s no wonder that white liner appeared on the streets of London this season. Stars like Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry (aka, the scene-stealing Faye) and model Jourdan Dunn stepped out with spring-inspired eyeshadow looks that are sure to inspire many a trend this season. There were also some seriously noteworthy hair moments, including blonde locs and green wrapped faux locs styled up in unique shapes that were simply show-stopping.

Ahead, marvel at some of the bold beauty trends that stood out among London Fashion Week’s street style — make sure to take notes for your spring looks.

White Eyeliner

Kevin Buitrago

There’s something particularly chic about white eyeliner, which became a staple of the ‘60s beauty movement and continues to pop up today. Multiple London Fashion Week guests were spotted with the ethereal liner look, including influencer Issey Moloney at the Yuhan Wang show.

Kate Green/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Boldly Colored Locs

lmaxtree

Bold hair moments were also present at London Fashion Week. These long, platinum blonde locs were the perfect complement to this guest’s all-black look.

lmaxtree

Who said green hair can’t be chic? This locs style with a top knot and long strands left out almost blends in with this guest’s bright green chain-link scarf, which was probably the entire point — brilliant.

Monochrome Eyeshadow

Kevin Buitrago

Intricate eye makeup is its very own art form, but there’s something to be said for a single-color look. Euphoria actor Chloe Cherry arrived at Supriya LeLe’s F/W ‘22 show with a simple makeup look featuring a matte, peachy sheer eyeshadow shade all over her lids and a glossy neutral lip.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As a guest at Conner Ives’ runway show, model Jourdan Dunn stole the show in a sparkly purple eyeshadow look that matched her daring two-piece purple ensemble. At a different event, she also rocked a bright peachy orange eyeshadow look, which when paired with a mustard yellow gown and baby pink overcoat, gave the ultimate springtime vibe.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From these looks, it’s clear that spring and color is in the air — and in the beauty trends — even in dreary London.