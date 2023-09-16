After wrapping up the official start of fashion month in New York, the shows in London are in full swing. Though the playing field has changed, guests are still very much bringing their sartorial A-game. As the fashion crowd darts about the city, heading from one event to another, they continue to show off their looks. And luckily, for those of us across the pond, photographers are capturing all of the must-see moments, including the best London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 street style beauty looks.

Edgy hairstyles are a recurring trend taking guests’ outfits to another level. Red hair is one example of a standout look that’s trending in merry Old England. On the flip side, soft, strawberry blonde is a more subdued yet impactful hair color that’s all over the London streets as well. Romantic hair accessories, like bows and ribbons, are also making waves — further evidence that the balletcore trend is going strong in Europe as well as the states.

Below, take a look at the best LFW street style beauty moments thus far. However, the fun has just begun — so don’t forget to check back for updates on the latest looks from outside the shows.

Hair Bows & Ribbons

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

At LFW, there’s no such thing as too many bows. This guest artfully demonstrates the trend with her black patent leather bow-topped bun.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A colorful scarf can double as a chic hair ribbon. Just take a cue from Lady Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira and use your favorite to accessorize your signature hairstyle.

Cornrows

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Fulani braids are a unique style of tribal cornrows that instantly make any outfit feel fresh and edgy.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Yes, straight backs are a classic way to wear cornrows, but they can also be very elegant. In a similar fashion to a sleek low bun, this braided hairstyle has a simplicity that’s sophisticated and commanding.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Flip-over Fulani braids always makes a bold statement. This guest added a daring dark lip to make summer’s top protective style feel more seasonal and fall-ready.

Red Hair

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Firey red hair might be the best way to stand out in a sea of fashion week guests. The baby bangs and single braid also help make the look extra cool and oh so London.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Dark copper undertones give this red hair color dimension and a moody feel — especially when paired with a messy chin-length bob.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The beauty of red hair is how diverse the shade can be. Whether it’s a bold hue or soft strawberry blonde, as seen on this guest, the color always makes a statement.

Cat Eyes

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with the classics as Charli XCX displays. Her subtle smoky cat eye and nude lip are the perfect match for her crisp white button up.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

A sleek updo, fluffy brows, and sharp yet smoky cat eye are a timeless combination that never gets old. Even better? The matching nude nail and lip combo that brings the minimalist look full circle.

Natural Curls

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Free-flowing loose curls complement this breezy dress perfectly. Together, they exude romance and elegance.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Natural curls and coils are beautiful year-round. But come fashion month, the style proves to be a showstopper time and time again.