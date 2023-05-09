(The Nail File)

9 Patent Leather Manicures For The Ultimate Anti-Soft Girl Look

Say goodbye to glazed.

@nail_blisss_
Patent leather nail ideas

Whether you prefer rich ebony or bright shades, patent leather nails are one of 2023's easiest trends to recreate. Characterized by a solid color finished with a high-gloss topcoat, they have a wet look that's the epitome of cool. Here are nine looks guaranteed to spice up your next manicure.

@prissyjnails

Red Patent Leather

The beauty of this classic color is its versatility. Regardless of skin tone, nail length, or shape, there's no denying its ability to make a statement. With a candy-coated finish, the shade feels even more powerful.

@stephstonenails
