(The Nail File)
Say goodbye to glazed.
Whether you prefer rich ebony or bright shades, patent leather nails are one of 2023's easiest trends to recreate. Characterized by a solid color finished with a high-gloss topcoat, they have a wet look that's the epitome of cool. Here are nine looks guaranteed to spice up your next manicure.
The beauty of this classic color is its versatility. Regardless of skin tone, nail length, or shape, there's no denying its ability to make a statement. With a candy-coated finish, the shade feels even more powerful.