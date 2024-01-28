Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite hydrating shampoos of the moment.

The building blocks of any beauty routine begin with cleansing. Like your skin, your hair needs a gentle formula that washes without stripping and replenishes deep beneath the surface. That’s where the best hydrating shampoos come in. Designed to increase the moisture levels within your strands, they’re the ideal first step for your hair care regimen. However, finding a good formula is easier said than done. For starters, you’ll need to know your hair type and texture to determine its needs.

You’ll also want to consider the current state of your hair. Color-treated or heat-damaged strands may need a shampoo with a thicker consistency. Finer textures, on the other hand, will likely benefit from a lightweight formula. If your hair tends to be on the oilier side, you may think a hydrating shampoo isn’t for you. However, many brands are utilizing oil-controlling ingredients to keep the scalp balanced and in check. Ingredients like witch hazel, oat extract, and aloe vera are just a few that make these kinds of cleansers unique.

If you’re looking to update your current wash day lineup or need a moisturizing boost, the TZR editors have you covered. Below, they share the hydrating shampoos they turn to for healthy and shiny hair.

“I think this might be the best hydrating shampoo for those with my specific situation: an oily scalp but dry ends. It's not so heavy or coating that my hair feels dirty or weighed down, instead just giving it that perfect balance I'm always craving. On the less important but still crucial end, the bottle is really easy to manage in the shower — you'd be surprised how often that issue pops up for me.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

“My hair is naturally on the dry side, and coloring it every two to three months doesn't do it any favors. This Bumble and bumble shampoo does the trick in reviving my strands so they're softer and shinier without weighing them down. It's formulated with a strategic blend of six oils that nourish hair and protect it against breakage. And most importantly, it's color-safe, so my deep brown hair doesn't fade or get brassy.”— Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

“I've been on a bit of a hair health journey to heal my strands from years of heat damage and breakage. Between all of the repairing masks I've been using, I'm making sure to use a hydrating shampoo to keep my mane healthy. I love R+Co's Television Perfect Hair Shampoo because, along with hydrating, it protects my hair from additional breakage.”— Maggie Haddad, sr strategist, social media, TZR

“Despite its solid form, this bar lathers into a creamy liquid that deeply hydrates my curls. Admittedly, I am partial to the green color, but the formula has continued to impress me with each use. Along with avocado, it has a nourishing mix of cocoa butter, cupuaçu butter, and extra virgin olive oil. Together, they keep moisture locked deep within my strands and even help with frizz during the summer.”— Jessica Fields, beauty writer, TZR

“Ceremonia's Yucca & Witch Hazel Deep Hydrating Shampoo always brings my brittle winter strands back to life. The gentle formula gives my hair a clean feel while also providing a nice shine. Plus, the fresh, woody scent is a nice bonus.”— Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

“I've been using Ouai shampoos for years, and this one is great because it targets thick hair, which I have in abundance. I don't typically love moisturizing shampoos because they are thick and can weigh down my already heavy mane. But this lightweight formula does the job, while leaving my hair feeling silky smooth and — most importantly — squeaky clean.”— Angela Melero, executive editor

“I started the Harklinikken hair regrowth treatment last June, and it comes with its own specialized hair products, including this shampoo (which is available for purchase to those not on the treatment as well). This is not an overstatement when I say that I have never felt so strongly about a shampoo. They all seemed the same to me — works fine the first time, then strips away the oils from my scalp over time, or it's too moisturizing and causes build-up. This shampoo was an awakening moment, and still is. It cleanses my hair and restores the condition of my scalp, keeping the oils balanced. My hair looks and feels healthy and never weighed down (unless I haven't washed it for days, but that's another story).”— Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

“I have thick, wavy, and unruly hair, so a hydrating shampoo that helps me steer clear of tangles is a must. That's where IGK Good Behavior shampoo comes in. It leaves my strands both looking and feeling silky smooth and keeps frizz at bay without weighing my roots down. It also has an excellent lather to it, which helps me deep clean my scalp without pulling my hair.”— Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing

“In addition to making my hair look ridiculously soft, shiny, and smooth, Pureology's Hydrate Shampoo boosts volume at the root for extra body. To put it plainly, washing my hair with it results in a blowout that has people asking if I just came from the salon.”— Lukas

“Even though my hair isn’t colored anymore, I still like to use this shampoo every now and again. The hydrolyzed quinoa helps strengthen my hair after flat ironing and adds a nice boost of shine to my style. It also has a nice blend of botanical extracts, like grapefruit, that’s loaded with vitamins and antioxidants and has a refreshing scent.”— Fields