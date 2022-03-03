Paris Fashion Week is underway, and with it comes the close of a whirlwind fashion month. The best beauty looks at Paris Fashion Week F/W ‘22 have been full of not only ‘90s references but also a few nods to the ‘80s as well, proving that our collective nostalgia for the past will continue to bubble over into our hair and makeup choices for yet another season or two. Luckily, the French basically wrote the book on subtlety and style, so there was plenty of swoon-worthy beauty eye candy to enjoy from the collections this season.

Not to be upstaged but the sleek, flat-ironed hair found in Milan (a quintessential ‘90s style), the Dior F/W ‘22 hair look started off the week by showcasing plenty of dainty pearl headbands, often worn with a Dutch braided updo for a seriously pretty effect. The addition of a silvery inner eye corner highlight kept the look feeling modern and cool — especially paired with the collection’s futuristic designs. And while many of the Paris shows featured models with clean, bare skin, it was the choice details that really stood out — like, say a faux lip ring at Balmain.

With another six days of shows still to come, be sure to check back to see all of the standout beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week F/W ‘22.

Silver Highlights & Headbands

If you’re in need of some date night hair inspiration, this braid and headband combo at Dior is seriously chic for the upcoming season. And yes, the middle part reigned supreme at the F/W ‘22 show, with several models sporting silky smooth hair and a touch of volume to finish off the look.

Bare Skin & Lip Rings

The dewy skin and sleek, middle part buns looked gorgeous on the Balmain runway, but it was the chunky silver lip ornaments — paired with the collection’s double decker rings (the kind that would make David Rose very proud) — that really stood out.

Pompadour Hair & Bold Shadow

The chic, masculine-leaning pompadour at Saint Laurent was a breath of fresh air given the popularity of otherwise messy, wet-looking hair throughout fashion month. The ‘80s style looked particularly stylish with the collection’s predominantly black clothing. As for makeup, the clean skin look prevailed, with a standout purple eyeshadow moment on a couple of models and a handful of black graphic smoky eyes on a few other catwalkers as well (another nod to Julia Fox perhaps).

Fantastical Graphic Makeup

In one of the best iterations of Euphoria makeup fashion month has seen so far, the Vaquera show sent several otherworldly beauty looks down the runway, from moody lipstick and purple shimmer shadow to full silver glam and even a face paint heart motif.

Short Natural Hair

Chloé’s effortless bohemian vibe carried over into the beauty look this season as one of the few shows to have models with coils wear their hair loose — natural curls on full display. There was also a plethora of short, choppy pixies and near-mullets, proving yet again that a cropped haircut is one of the best accessories for the upcoming season.