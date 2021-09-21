TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, our team constantly updates you with the best skin care and makeup finds under $50. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required.

In addition to their guilt-free price tags, the beauty products below all boast stellar ingredients and bring about incredible results. I’m talking moisturizers that can quench even the thirstiest skin, serums that can boost your glow or calm stubborn acne, and masks that rehab your complexion.

You’ll also find makeup must-haves like affordable eyeshadow palettes that pack a pigment punch, luxe lipsticks, and blushes that deliver a photo-ready flush. If that wasn’t enough to impress, you’ll also discover inexpensive-yet-effective hair potions, serums, and seriously impressive hair masks, and an array of nail essentials, too. With prices and products this good, you might be tempted to snag them all.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite under-$50 beauty buys.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cleansers

Toners

Serums & Oils

Moisturizers

Masks

Eyes

Face

Bronzers, Blushes, & Illuminators

Lips

Hair

Nails