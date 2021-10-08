There’s a lot to love about fall, but dull, lackluster skin is not one of them. That sun-kissed tan starts to fade like it’s on a timer a couple of weeks after Labor Day, and all that’s left of those warm months well-lived is the UVA/UVB damage from those times when you forget to reapply the SPF. But my latest autumnal obsession, the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil, delivers the post-summer TLC my skin desperately needs — and, let’s be honest, deserves.

Dermatologists and skin-care experts can all agree that vitamin C is a power player in terms of brightening, as well as diminishing the appearance of dark spots and tell-tale signs of sun damage like inflammation. But when my skin is left looking sallow and uneven going into fall, I find myself reaching for something a bit more nourishing than a straight-up vitamin C serum. I love slathering on a face oil that leaves my complexion bright, glowy, and soothed. That’s where this golden-hued elixir comes in.

Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil Ingredients

Sunday Riley’s CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is packed with good-for-your-skin ingredients: Vitamin C (a stable, potent form of vitamin C known as THD Ascorbate, to be specific) works its brightening magic effectively yet gently. Red raspberry seed oil and evening primrose oil bolster the radiance-boosting benefits and infuse extra nourishment. While antioxidant-rich turmeric extract helps soothe inflammation.

Upon first glance of the ingredient list, vitamin C, turmeric, and red raspberry seed oil all jump out as the heroes in this powerhouse product. But it’s also what I don’t see on the list that matters.

When it comes to skin care — and beauty in general — I’m particularly drawn to clean formulas. Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is free of known nasties such as sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and fragrance. It’s also made without gluten and soy, in case you’re trying to avoid either of those are ingredients in your topical routine. Plus, it’s cruelty free and vegan.

How To Use Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

Personally, Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil most easily slotted into my daytime skin-care routine. I enjoyed applying it after my hydrating toner, serum (always a hyaluronic acid-powered formula going into fall), eye cream, and moisturizer. Then I give my face a little massage to get the blood flowing and allow the oil to really penetrate into the skin. My complexion looked more radiant and dewier after just the first use.

Obviously, the glow kept me coming back for more (who said glowing skin was only for summer?), but I feel like the soothing properties of this face oil don’t get enough air time — and they totally should. I noticed less redness and my skin overall felt less sensitive.

I also found that you don’t need a ton of this magical oil to level up the luster. A few drops does the trick. So the $40 price tag for a 15mL bottle is actually a solid value for luxury skincare, if you ask me.

