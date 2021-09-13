While sheltering-in-place over the last several months, makeup-free skin became the new normal for many people, allowing skin care routines to take center stage. And although healthy, glowing skin is always the goal — at Peter Do, Monse, Jason Wu, and Chromat — dewy skin got an upgrade with colorful eye makeup, proving that you really can have the best of both worlds.

All four shows leaned heavily into color pops on the eyes this season in their own unique ways. The most notable part: the placement of the colors. That meant silvery inner eye highlight at Peter Do, graphic green top liner glided across the eyes at Monse, a shimmery seafoam green and pearl pink lid at Jason Wu, and a graphic cobalt blue liner on top and bottom at Chromat.

After connecting virtually for far too long, makeup lovers will rejoice at this playful return to makeup this season. As in-person events and outdoor activities continue to thrive, trying out these colorful beauty looks should be first on your list of beauty priorities. Luckily, it’s easier than you think to recreate them — just check out the tips from the experts below.

Peter Do

Peter Do was the first to display the look on Wednesday where the focus was on bronzed, sultry skin and silver highlights. “The colors of the clothes are jeweled toned so I wanted to create a washed out monochromatic feeling as a juxtaposition,” key makeup artist Aaron De Mey told TZR amidst the backstage frenzy. “We calmed the eyebrows down with a little bit of concealer so they look bleached and then added a smokey taupe brown around the eyes for a halo colorwash. It was very soft and gentle with a little bit of silver on the inner corners of the eyes to make them pop.” To achieve the look, De May applied MAC eye kohl in Costa Richie and Teddy and metallic eye shadow in Discotheque.

Monse

Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty

At Monse, key makeup artist and Stila Cosmetics Global Beauty Director Charlie Riddle was inspired by cool skater girls for the look. “It’s a New York skater girl who is half way through her day, with makeup she’s already been living in,” Riddle told TZR backstage. She was on the subway with her skateboard, got off the train — so we created this wet, healthy cheek. It’s really a fresh makeup look with a colored graphic eyeliner to create a pop to the clean makeup.”

The makeup artist coated eyes with Stila Camouflage Palette in Freedom and then buffed out the color all over the lid with a blending brush. For an even brighter look, he added Stila Double Dip Suede Shade in Beach Wave to give the eyes a glossy and glittery finish. Each look was then completed with curled lashes, Stila Stay All Day Brow Pen, and Stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara.

Jason Wu

At Jason Wu, key makeup artist Diane Kendal used products from Jason Wu Beauty to create the watercolor eyeshadow and red lip looks, including the soon-to-be-released Green Jewel Stick, Pink Jewel Stick, and the Jason Wu Signature Red Lip in the shade Hot Apple (which is currently available for pre-order). According to the brand’s press release, the look “celebrates freedom and hope by adding radiance and life into the skin.” Indeed, the pink and green shades are ideal for spring, but the subtle wash of color is simply too pretty to wait to try — swap out deeper jewel tones like burnt sienna and navy blue to test the look this season. Just prime the lids with foundation like Kendal did for the show and buff the color across the lid and into the crease.

Chromat

Sean Zanni / Stringer/ Getty

Chromat’s key makeup artist, Fatima Thomas, was inspired by brand founder Becca McCharen-Tran’s love for makeup. “Becca is a makeup lover, she always has a strong sense of color and placement,” Thomas shared with TZR backstage. “We wanted something with blue and we wanted it to feel cool and be young. When the light hits it, you see the pigment fire up and it’s electric.” To achieve the look, Thomas and team used four MAC products: Cobalt Blue Eyeshadow, Chromaline in Marine Ultra, Arcylic Paint in CYN, and Glitter in Reflects Blue.

To recreate at home, Thomas recommends lining the eye in sections rather than all at once. “Get a good brush and break your eye into thirds: the inner corner, the middle, and the outer. It will be a lot easier than trying to line it up in one.” And even if the lines aren’t perfect, a little buffing with your finger or a beauty sponge will help to blur the edges and create a perfectly imperfect effect.