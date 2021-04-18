It’s honestly hard to wrap your mind around how much the cannabis space has changed in the last five years — let alone all the progress on the horizon. As marijuana legalization continues to trickle across the country, the emerging cannabis brands to know about keep the industry fresh, educational, and socially aware, while still meeting consumers’ individual skill levels and comfort zones. (More into CBD than THC? You’ve got tons of options.)

Below, shop the buzzy cannabis-adjacent brands that are generating tons of followers online and stay on the pulse of the always-evolving industry. From CBD skin care to cannabis accessories, you’ll find something new that’ll help you chill in style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Dazey

With the tagline “no bad daze,” you can probably guess Dazey’s vibe. The brand offers full spectrum CBD oil and a wide range of CBD skin care products. This includes the $80 Dream Cream body butter that smells like cedarwood, lavender, and fruit, and contains 500 milligrams of full spectrum CBD per jar.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Lord Jones

You might not think you need CBD gum drops, but once you pop one after a long day, you’ll get the hype around Lord Jones. The brand’s CBD body care is available at Sephora, too, if you’re more into the topical approach.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Gossamer

You know how a lot of hemp products are formulated to help you relax at the end of the day? Not Dawn. Courtesy of the cannabis lifestyle and media brand Gossamer, this 300 milligram full spectrum CBD wants to help you get started on the right foot every day.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brand: Yew Yew

Cannabis accessories have always been a realm where artists can flex their skills, but Yew Yew takes it to the next aesthetically pleasing level. The monochromatic glass looks like a super cool art piece you’d find in a thrift store — it’s the perfect meeting of form and function.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Plant People

Plant People isn’t strictly a cannabis brand, but its CBD and hemp products are still well worth your time. The Revive Face Serum ($69.99) is transformative — 300 milligrams of cannabinoids whisk away redness and irritation like they never happened.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Lovepot

The only thing better than an Instagram-worthy bouquet? Add some hemp into the equation. The brand uses smokable dried hemp — this arrangement’s THC content clocks in at .03% — making it very legal and very cute. (Also currently eyeing the heart-shaped box of “Nugs n’ Kisses.”)

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Foria

The sexual wellness space has embraced CBD, and Foria has been on the forefront of the movement. From the Awaken Arousal Oil ($48) to the Intimacy Botanical Vape Pen ($78), Foria’s products are high quality and highly aesthetic — no kitschy design or awkward vibes here.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Hi Stevie

Discovering Hi Stevie feels a bit like finding out a very cool secret. Come for the THC-free CBD pre-rolls, stay for the CBD bath salt that would be used by a Greek goddess if she time traveled to 2021.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Jane Parade

So, you want to add a bit of smoker chic flair to your apartment or wardrobe, but don’t know where to start? Meet Jane Parade. The lifestyle brand is incredibly stylish with a modern ‘70s flair.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Saint Jane

The hype around Saint Jane’s CBD products is very, very merited. The brand uses CBD but then enhances the ingredient with other skin-loving botanicals, so each product is like having an entire super hero squad arrive for your skin care routine.

Emerging Cannabis Beauty Brands: Elevate Jane

One of the chicest online smoke stores around, Elevate Jane is your one-stop shop for all types of cannabis accessories. Its Mimi Water pipe ($140) might genuinely, actually fool some guests into thinking it’s a fancy vase if you leave it out, and the under-$40 section is a dream for the cannabis lover on a budget.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding CBD are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.