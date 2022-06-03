Airbrush Nails Are The Nostalgic '90s Trend Taking Over IG This Summer

It’s only a matter of time before everything old is new again. The cyclical nature of the beauty world is comforting — sooner or later, all of your favorite motifs, styles, textures, colors, and themes resurface, even the ones you might have forgotten about. Take airbrush nails, for example — the ‘90s-era look was a popular one for everything from custom t-shirts at the mall to intricate manicures. This summer, they’re back in a big way, incorporating pearlescent finishes, trippy color combinations, and even pops of 3-D sculpting for a modern twist.

Of course, June’s best manicures include more than just ultra-trendy airbrush styles, too. This month seems to be all about an embracing of stone-cold classics and retro revivals. On the all-time favorites front, adorable fruit-themed nail art is abundant, as are dreamy, glitter-infused manicures that only encourage more gesticulation — who can resist watching their sparkly nails shine in the sun? Meanwhile, futuristic chrome finishes and even raised designs made to look like sea glass make up a new class of summertime manicure, one marked by unconventional pairings, irreverence, and a love for all things glimmering.

Below, Team TZR shows off their 10 favorite new manicures of the week — bookmark these designs for your nail tech now.

Squiggly Nail Art

“I missed the squiggly nail art boom of last summer — it seems everything is French tips now, so this blue squiggly gold-detailed manicure is a sight for sore eyes. I love how simple it is, with an eye-catching detail that’s just bold enough to stand out but still falls in the realm of minimalist. —Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor, TZR

Airbrushed Nails

“These hazy purple nails were created by Mei Kawajiri for Hannah Bronfman, and I immediately bookmarked them. Not only is that opalescent lavender-periwinkle color combination perfect for mid-summer without being too on the nose, the airbrush effect — made with an actual airbrush machine — keeps them airy, fluffy, and beautifully blown out. The behind-the-scenes video clip had me mesmerized all day.” — Amanda Ross, Beauty News Writer, TZR

Lemon Nails

“My favorite summer motif of all time is lemons, and I love how they’re incorporated into this French manicure hybrid! By keeping some of the nails more minimalist with yellow tips, the painted-on lemons on the other nails really stand out. They just look so fresh!” — AR

Holographic Nails

“Though these bright blue holographic nails are way out of my minimalist comfort zone they’re just so fun to look at. Dubbed ‘dreamy unicorn skin’ nails, this vibrant set is bound to pop up on all the IT girls this summer and I for one can’t wait to see everyone’s take on this eye-catching look.” — AB

Sucré Nails

“These avant-garde, 3-D nails made me stop in my tracks during my afternoon IG scroll. They’re undeniably mesmerizing, and I love that each nail is completely different, yet they all complement each other perfectly. I’m a sucker for anything swirly, pearly, or holographic, and this unconventional manicure checks all the boxes. I’m obsessed.” — Faith Xue, Executive Beauty Director, BDG

Mismatched Minimalism

“I’ve been really into minimal nail art as of late. A mismatched color scheme will never lead you astray, especially in a bright color palette. I also love how the lines are arched to mimic the shape of the nail for an elongated, elegant effect.” — Taylor Jean Stephan, Beauty News Writer, TZR

Cherry French Nails

“Who doesn’t love a little cherry 3-D nail art to complement a sleek and simple French manicure? It’s the perfect summer nail look.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Chrome Flames

“Chrome has been everywhere lately and while I’m not sure a solid chrome manicure is for me, I’m obsessed with these chrome flame tips. It’s the perfect amount of shimmer and just so cool.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Glitz & Glam

“These nails are straight-up mesmerizing and I can't stop staring at them. This would make a gorgeous bridal mani or for anyone feeling a little extra.” — CS

Terracotta Nails

“It’s almost summer and I’m ready to soak up some rays (with sunscreen, of course) and get my summer glow on. To complement my golden hue, I’ll be sporting a terracotta shade on my nails —it’s the perfect neutral for the dry, hot weather I’m desperately seeking right now.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR