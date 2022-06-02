If you had Vanessa Hudgens becoming a host extraordinaire on your 2022 bingo card, congratulations. The singer and actor has had some seriously impressive gigs over the last few months, chatting with stars on the red carpet at this year’s Oscars as well as the Met Gala. Not only is she letting her interviewing skills shine, but Hudgens is also bringing her A-game when it comes to her beauty looks. Ahead of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday, Hudgens wore black chrome nails and a floating eyeliner look for press appearances this week — and if her look is any indication of what she’s planning for the weekend, fans are in for a real treat.

Hudgens’ nail artist Zola Ganzorigt shared the star’s stunning manicure on Instagram via a photo carousel showing the star posing at an MTV event. It looks like Ganzorigt created a long stiletto shape, and while it’s not clear what polish she used, Hudgens’ nails are painted black with a blue and green duochrome. It’s not exactly the kind of shade you’d associate with the current summer season, but there’s no denying that it perfectly complements Hudgens’ black mini dress with circular rainbow embellishments.

It’s also not totally surprising given the popularity of chrome manicures among celebrities. Ever since the resurgence of the metallic nail trend in 2021, chrome nails have been taking over, with stars like Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa making it their go-to style.

For her makeup, Hudgens went with a floating winged liner look and ultra-wispy lashes courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Tonya Brewer. The star has been known to experiment with graphic eyeliner and wore not one but three takes on the trend during this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Brewer kept the rest of her makeup soft and sultry, with slightly overlined lips and a bronzy glow.

Hudgens’ hair was kept sleek and straight, likely with some added in by her hairstylist, Irinel de León.

It’s likely that this look was just a warm-up to Hudgens’ red carpet glam for the actual awards ceremony, so keep your eyes peeled for what is sure to be another unforgettable beauty moment.