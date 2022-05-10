Hailey Bieber — not unlike her forever bestie Kendall Jenner — is a fan of what you could call “elevated classics.” Adding a somewhat trendy or personal touch to a timeless beauty moment, as Bieber so often does, is one of the easiest ways to add sophistication and elegance to an otherwise totally straightforward, even “basic” look. Just check out Hailey Bieber’s pearl nails, for example. Milky white nails and their pink-tinted counterparts (called “strawberry milkshake” nails, by the way) have had a grip on young Hollywood since the start of the year, and it’s a style Bieber herself would opt for several times in just a few months alone. But her latest take on the milky nail trend involves layers of opalescent, pearly white polish, infusing the look with plenty of summery, retro glamour.

The soon-to-be skin care mogul showed off the new manicure on her Instagram stories, simultaneously giving a shoutout to her current favorite moisturizer, Instant Angel from cult-favorite brand, Dieux. “Instant angel indeed,” she captioned the shot. “Couldn’t love this moisturizer more.” Fans were able to get a close look at her pearl nail polish, which seems to be just sheer enough to give a glimpse of the natural nail beds beneath.

Though it’s still unclear exactly what Bieber used for her nails’ pearlescent glow, her go-to manicurist has shared some information in the past that might provide some clues. The look in her Instagram Story is very close to the semi-shimmery milky manicure Bieber wore to May 2’s Met Gala, though those look a touch more opaque. For the Met Gala, nail artist Zola Ganzorigt polished Bieber’s nails with a slew of OPI Professionals products, including polishes with chrome-effect finishes.

While Bieber’s toggled back and forth between barely-there nude manicures and ultra-bright neons (just look at her luminous yellow Coachella nails), the shimmer is a universal link between both. Even her beige-toned manicure at the 2022 Grammys was illuminated by plenty of shine and a hint of that same opalescent shimmer seen in this latest look. With the release of Rhode on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Bieber is extended her famous “glazed donut skin” aesthetic to her manicures.

Below, shop similar nail polishes to get that pearl nail look at home.

