No Surprise Here, But Celebs Are Still Loving This Hairstyle Trend

Fact: The celebrity set could do practically anything beauty or fashion related and the masses would immediately jump on board (you know, like Regina George’s cutout tank top moment in Mean Girls). Most trends start with the rich and famous — plain and simple. Case in point, just look at the current curtain bangs craze that’s ruling Hollywood. The ‘70s hairstyle — which was once championed by actor Farrah Fawcett back in the day — has trickled down to the public over the past year or so. And as it turns out, each star that has given the throwback bangs their stamp of approval has opted for a unique approach to the style.

Of course, some celebrities, such as Dakota Johnson, have made curtain bangs a signature part of their look. Others, however, are just trying out the emerging style for the first time (see: Billie Eilish). However, one thing is for sure: With new members like J.Lo joining the curtain bangs club, the trend will certainly be sticking around for fall 2021. Good news: No matter your hair length or color, these A-listers are proving that the look works on everyone.

So, if you’re finally ready to try the celebrity-approved bangs trend this upcoming season, you’ll want to become acquainted with the trendiest styles. Without further ado, see how 11 stars are styling their beloved curtain bangs.

Jennifer Lopez

The beauty of curtain bangs is they can be slightly messy and still look good, as proven above by J.Lo.

Hailee Steinfeld

Starlet Hailee Steinfeld nods to the ‘70s with her flipped-out curtain bangs.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry’s choppy curtain bangs pair perfectly with her layers. If you’re in the mood to change up your hair this fall, consider recreating this effortlessly cool style.

Yara Shahidi

Above, Yara Shahidi’s curtain bangs, courtesy of hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, gives her chic curly updo a cute, playful touch.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is known to make a big statement with her hair (see: her signature lime green color), and her platinum curtain bangs she debuted back in March 2021 were no different.

Gigi Hadid

Longer bangs look right at home with a laid-back bun and Hadid's bronde hair color.

Taraji P. Henson

While her bright red hair has been a constant this year, Taraji P. Henson has worn it so many different ways, while also styling any bangs she has had both parted down the center, curled to the side, or straighter across.

Priyanka Chopra

Here, Priyanka Chopra shows off the classic curtain bang, middle-parted and tapering down towards other face-framing layers.

Selena Gomez

Curly, wavy, or straight, Selena Gomez's curtain bangs have proven to be so flexible this year — you wouldn't even know she had them when she wears her hair pulled back.

Ciara

Curtain bangs can be incredibly nostalgic, too, as Ciara's throwback style proves here. The key move: style them with a larger bend away from your cheekbones.

Dakota Johnson

What's a curtain bang list without a shout-out to the queen of the style herself? Dakota Johnson's curtain bangs, parted or not, have inspired many, many trips to the salon courtesy of her longtime stylist Mark Townsend.