As the end of the year approaches, you may find yourself thinking about a new look. While there are a few ways to go about transforming yourself for the next 12 months ahead, a fresh haircut is one of the most exciting routes. Throughout 2023, the internet was booming with one quirky shag cut after another. Put simply, the 2024 haircut trends are embracing and reimagining the classics for a completely modern feel. “Many people are growing out of their shags and are going for either a longer style or opting to turn them into a version of a bob,” says Mark Townsend, celebrity hairstylist and Alfaparf Milano ambassador.

With more understated looks, such as fall’s viral hush cut, becoming popular, it’s easy to see why 2024 will be the year of easy styling. “Despite chic versions, the modern-day mullet and shag were very distinct,” says celebrity hairstylist Sophie Rose Gutterman. She continues, stating that the new year will bring a shift to effortless cuts that are approachable, versatile, and easy to customize. Think long layers, unfussy bobs, and wispy bangs.

Regardless of your current hairstyle, embracing the year with a new cut is easier than ever. Below, TZR spoke with several of the industry’s best stylists for their predictions on the 2024 haircut trends. Read on to discover their top picks.

Chin-Length Bob

You can’t go wrong with any type of bob. But as Instagram has shown over the last few months, cropped versions are making a big comeback. Everyone from the Kardashians to Lori Harvey has sported this sleek haircut, and for good reason. “The shorter length gives it flexibility, so you can wear it bone straight or add some curls for a playful and romantic look,” says Gutterman. In a similar sentiment, Paula Peralta, artistic director at John Paul Mitchell Systems, adds that 2024 will be a true return to the very traditional soft bob. “Expect to see more rounded shapes that curve around the face,” she says.

Voluminous Layers

‘90s supermodel hair might be the perfect way to usher in the new year. But as Peralta notes, the next-gen version relies on strategic layers dictated by your natural hair texture. “This year is all about soft, contoured shapes that fall gently and naturally into place,” she says. As celeb stylist and lead artist for SexyHair, Graham Nation, explains, the hair should have just enough thickness to deliver a beautiful blowout. “You want round layers and volume that starts at the root,” he says. To nail the look, the pro suggests prepping your strands with a styler like SexyHair’s Big Root Pump Plus for extra lift.

Eyelash Bangs

Curtain fringe looks ruled 2023, and while it’s still a popular choice, Townsend says that straight, wispy styles will take the lead in the coming year. “Bangs don’t have to connect to face-framing layers anymore, and people are becoming more comfortable with a cut that lands just above the eyebrow to showcase the eyes,” he says. This type of bangs also fits into almost any hair length or texture. Long, short, or curly, it’s easy to adapt the look to your personality. Even better? Gutterman notes that they instantly give a simple ponytail or updo a fresh feel.

Long Curve Cuts

Layers never really go out of style, but Townsend says that in 2024, you can expect them to get longer to better frame the face. “Think ‘70s-inspired layers that start between the chin and the shoulders and flow down the back,” he says. To keep them looking sleek, he recommends using a hot air styler like GHD Duet Style 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler instead of a traditional flat iron. “Not only will this tool save you time, but it will keep your hair healthy thanks to less heat damage,” he says.

Baby Bangs

If you’re not ready for a big chop, why not consider bangs? According to Peralta, anything goes in 2024, including micro styles. “Most people will want to keep the general shape of their hair, but bangs can provide a quick change-up,” she says. As she tells TZR, a baby version is nice because they can easily be shaped into a curtain fringe as they begin to grow out. For maintenance, she recommends using shine sprays and serums like Paul Mitchell’s Awapuhi Wild Ginger Shine Spray for a healthy appearance.

Long Layers

For those not ready to shed their length, Gutterman recommends opting for a long layered cut. “This style adds a bit of volume and creates a more open, framing look,” she says. With naturally wavy hair, she notes that maintaining healthy strands is crucial for a sleek finish. “Incorporating a deep conditioning mask, like the Divine Treatment Mask by All About Curls into your usual routine is a good idea, as it will strengthen your hair and add shine,” she says. As for creating a natural wave pattern, Townsend suggests the Mane Addicts Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver for perfect bends and a free-flowing shape.

Collar Bone Lob

Unlike a shoulder-length cut, this lob is a little shorter and gently grazes the décolletage area. And according to Townsend, it will be huge in 2024. “This kind of bob is less about shaggy layer and embraces blunt ends instead,” he says. The stylist tells TZR that its versatility makes it a popular choice for people growing out of an older hairstyle. “You can wear it straight or wavy and can easily tie it back into a tight bun or ponytail,” he adds.