Celebs have access to the best of everything, including beauty products. So when supermodels and A-listers — such as Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra, Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian, and Martha Hunt — agree that a brand is great, it’s has to be something really special. Case in point, 111SKIN: a luxury skin-care line that has amassed a loyal following of catwalk and red-carpet regulars. It’s also a favorite of beauty editors, influencers, celebrity facialists such as Joanna Czech, Hollywood makeup artists, and five-star spas like the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai.

Created by famed plastic surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN isn’t just buzzy — it’s super effective. And I’m talking clinical-grade. Hence why it’s beloved by people who make a living in front of the lens.

While the complexion-obsessed crowd swears by the entire line, it’s the sheet and eye masks that get the most A-list love.

Gabrielle Union shared her obsession with the Sub-Zero Energy De-Puffing Facial Mask, which depuffs and gives skin an awakening cryo kick without all the frostiness. While the price tag may give you pause at first glance ($110 for five), know that the sheet masks are infused with peptides, enzymes and caffeine that work together to cool and invigorate skin, leaving it looking hydrated, tightened, and refreshed.

The actress also relies on the Sub-Zero Energy De-Puffing Eye Mask to look bright-eyed before a big event, as does Ashley Graham.

Shanina Shank is also a vocal fan of both the Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask and the Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Face Mask, the former of which boasts a formula inspired by the wound-healing process to repair skin. The bio-cellulose sheet mask (a type of natural fibre 500 times finer than your typical tissue masks) ensures the botanical extracts, skin conditioners, and amino acids sufficiently penetrate skin for a plumper, brighter complexion.

Meanwhile, the latter is divided into three sections that tone, tighten, and target different skin areas. The upper section is designed to improve the appearance of forehead lines; the lower section is infused with collagen-stimulating ingredients to improve loss of volume on the cheeks and around the mouth; and the neck mask is boasts peptides to firm and smooth.

Additionally, Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley and Priyanka Chopra slap on the Rose Gold Brightening Treatment Mask when they need a luminous pick-me-up. The magic of the miracle-working formula is a combination of 24-karat gold and damask rose that boosts hydration and radiance for skin that’s dewy and glowy enough for the red carpet.

Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Jasmine Tookes are just a few more of the dozens of famous faces who have also posted selfies wearing their fave 111SKIN masks on Instagram. So why not join them?

Whether it’s a movie premiere, wedding, birthday party, or even just a night you’re going to take a lot of photos, everyone has a big event where they want to look their best — myself included. That’s why I always have my medicine cabinet stocked with 111SKIN hydro-gel and bio-cellulose sheet masks. They offer a post-facial glow without a trip to the facialist. Plus, who doesn’t love a little 20-minute self-care quick fix?

