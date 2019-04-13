You might not hear about face mists as often as, say, a serum or moisturizer — but, that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a spot in your skin care routine. In fact, these sprays work wonders when it comes to keeping your complexion hydrated and dewy throughout the day. But, like any product on the market, mists can take a toll on your wallet. With that being said, if you’re on the hunt for an affordable option, the best drugstore face mists come to the rescue for both your skin and bank account.

Sure, you can start combing the aisles of your nearest retailer for your ideal facial mist, but thanks to beauty enthusiasts, you don’t have to. These reviewers are more than happy to share their opinions with you — and as it turns out, they are especially passionate about this particular topic. So, to save you some time (and even better, money), ahead, TZR highlighted 20 of the best drugstore facial sprays out there, as told by their glowing reviews and near-perfect ratings. Now all that's left is for you to choose the one that works best for your skin, and you'll be on your way to misting all day long, completely guilt-free.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Facial Mist That Have A Cult Following Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater $12 See On Target Beauty lovers have been singing the praises of Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray for years, and it’s easy to see why. Formulated with ingredients like aloe, herbs, and rosewater, this cult-favorite product gives skin a dewy finish. Just take a look at its 4.6 stars and 8,000-plus ratings for reassurance.

2 A Mist That Delivers Soft Skin Makeup Revolution Skincare Hyaluronic Essence Spray $7 See On Target For only $7, Makeup Revolution’s Skincare Hyaluronic Essence Spray leaves skin feeling soft in as little as one spray. Infused with hyaluronic acid and grapefruit extract, this mist is also a godsend for hydration, which reviewers can attest to.

3 A Facial Mist That's Perfect For Even The Most Sensitive Skin Garnier SkinActive Hydrating Facial Mist with Aloe Juice $7.28 See On Walmart Garnier's facial mist uses aloe juice to instantly hydrate and refresh skin. It can be used as a primer, to help set makeup, or just to keep your skin looking dewy throughout the day. And with its 1,000-plus ratings and a 4.5-star review, it's safe to say that it lives up to its claims.

4 This Clean Mist Uses Rosewater & Can Both Cleanse & Moisturize Skin S.W. Basics A Refreshing Skin Toning Mist Organic Rose Water Face Spray $14.76 See On Amazon All skin types can use this mist, which multi-tasks to cleanse, hydrate, and refresh throughout the day. And its near-perfect rating (and glowing reviews) proves it lives up to its claims: Users say it's calming, soothing, and perfect for sensitive skin.

5 This Vegan Mist Is Best For Stressed-Out Skin Pacifica Coconut Essence Hydro Mist $10 $7 See On Pacifica Reviewers especially love this spray for hydrating dry, dull skin throughout the day. Its fresh coconut scent is just an added bonus.

6 A Mist That Refreshes Pollution-Exposed Skin Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Gel $8.27 See On Target Neutrogena's City Shield mist uses hyaluronic acid, a popular hydrating ingredient, to moisturize and refresh skin. Many reviewers said it helped their dry flaky skin, and left their face feeling soft.

7 This Antioxidant-Rich Spray Helps Tone & Soothe CVS La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Soothing Face Spray $12.99 see on cvs This spray has a 4.7 rating on CVS, with many users saying it helped soothe their sensitive skin.

8 The Facial Mist Made With Ultra-Hydrating Ingredients Dickinson Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Mist $11.40 See On Amazon Though this one's under-the-radar, it's still managed to gain an *almost* perfect rating from its reviewers. It's made with witch hazel, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, which users say leaves them with a beautiful glow.

9 This Hydrating Mist Comes With Calming Powers Olay Mist Ultimate Hydration Essence Calming $12.97 See On Amazon Made with calming ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile, this mist is designed to leave you with a soothing feel every time you use it. Users have given it a 4.5 rating, with many saying that it lives up to its promises: It leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated.

10 A Gentle Mist That Softens While It Soothes Avène Thermal Spring Water $18.50 See On Ulta Avène is known for making gentle skin care that really works, and according to reviewers, this spray is no exception. Many users say they love it for a refreshing pick-me-up during the day, while others say it helps soften and soothe their skin.

11 The Hydrating Mist That Keeps Your Makeup In Place e.l.f. Cosmetics Dewy Coconut Setting Mist $10 See On Ulta For a spray that locks in your makeup and simultaneously hydrates your skin, look to this $10 multi-tasker, which has 4.4 stars and 29 reviews.

12 The Hydrating Mist That Reviewers Can't Live Without Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist $15 see on pixi Many of Pixi's products have a cult following, so it's no surprise that this one has garnered some serious fans, too. It's designed to both hydrate and strengthen skin while also reducing inflammation through ingredients like hyaluronic acid, black oat extract, and B vitamin complex. Reviewers frequently describe it as a must-have in their skincare routine, and it's gained a near-perfect rating out of 215 reviews.

13 The Classic Mist Users Love As A Refresher Evian Facial Spray $19 see on amazon This mist is one of the most classic — and there's clearly a reason why. About 88% of reviewers rated it five stars on Amazon, with users frequently citing its refreshing qualities and its ability to keep skin feeling dewy and moisturized in dry climates.

14 This Natural Version Is Like An Instant Pick-Me-Up For Dry Skin Derma E Hydrating Mist With Hyaluronic Acid $8.99 See On Amazon Users praise this hyaluronic acid-filled spray for its ability to keep skin moisturized in dry conditions. And at 4.4 stars and over 1,100 ratings on Amazon, you can trust that it's worth adding to your routine.

15 This Facial Mist Is Perfect For Those Hot Summer Days Burt's Bees Hydrating Facial Mist with Aloe Water $12.99 See On Bed Bath & Beyond Whether you just finished a workout or are in need of a quick refresh after a long day, this spray could be the solution. At Bed Bath & Beyond, it's garnered a near-perfect rating with more than 90 reviews, with many users saying it smells good and leaves them feeling totally refreshed.

16 The Relaxing Spray That Also Helps You Glow St. Ives Face Mist Relaxing Lavender $14.99 see on walmart Leave it to this cult-favorite drugstore brand to create a double-duty facial mist that customers love. This one's created with a calming lavender scent that'll instantly leave you feeling soothed, while also giving your skin a dewy glow. It has a 4.4 rating at Walmart with 133 reviews, with users raving about its relaxing smell.

17 The Gentle Toner In Facial Mist Form Thayers Natural Remedies Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Mist Toner $10.95 See On Amazon You've probably heard of Thayers' witch hazel products by now, but if you weren't also aware that the brand had a facial mist, it's time to get on board. This one has gained a 4.7 rating on Amazon, and users rave over its toning abilities.

18 A Simple, But Still Effective Facial Mist Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Atomizer Mist $10.49 See On Thrive Market Though yes, it does have an incredibly simple formula, users say this one is still effective (just look at its just under five-star rating). It can also be used in many different ways: One reviewer said it was great at a toner, another used it as a treatment for their scalp, and one said it simply kept them hydrated throughout the day.

19 The Face Mist That Always Leaves You Feeling Super Fresh Yes To Coconut Milk Mistified Moisturizer $14.99 See On Target This product lives up to its name: It's a mist that truly moisturizes. Users love it for its smell and the fact that it can be used over or under makeup (though some do mention that the mist is too fine — so you may have to spray it a little bit more to get the full effect).