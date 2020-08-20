There's supermodels, and then there's Martha Hunt. Since getting her start in Victoria's Secret shows, the mega-talented It-girl has walked runways and graced covers hundreds of times, always carrying her bold sense of self with her. So, when Bvlgari named Martha Hunt its new Brand Ambassador, it was instantly clear that the two had met their match. The Roman luxury brand's muses are always characterized by an edgy, unbridled spirit, with a polished aesthetic that ties everything together. With that, Hunt fits the mold — and further extends the long-forged impetus of the house.

On Aug. 17, Hunt was officially inducted into the Bvlgari family, with a string of glamorous, serpent-clad campaign photos to officiate the partnership. Shot in SoHo, New York, where cool girls go for high-end wares, the campaign visually reconciles Hunt's Manhattanite edge with the indulgence and timelessness of Roman style. Hunt wears the iconic B.zero1 rings, which reinterpret the circular aesthetic of the Roman Colosseum, as well as the fabled Serpenti time piece, in several different metallic tones. Bathed in warm daylight, the visuals prove that the brand's decadent styles can transition seamlessly from morning to night, all while exuding the same allure and opulence that Bvlgari is known for.

COURTESY OF BVLGARI COURTESY OF BVLGARI

The model had first started discussing a partnership with Bvlgari before COVID-19 profoundly altered the luxury market and the world. "I didn't know if it would actually end up happening," she told People in an interview. The shoot would then be her first after quarantine, allowing her to reunite with her New York team and relish the sense of community that comes with working on set. "This [campaign] has been such a silver lining during these uncertain times," she said. "I was thrilled for many reasons, mostly to be working with Bvlgari ... [and] on top of that, I got to wear all this beautiful jewelry from Bvlgari. So it felt like a Cinderella moment."

The 31-year-old model will be joining long-time ambassador, Bella Hadid, who recently modeled Ambush x Bvlgari handbags, as part of the brand's “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of” series. With this stunning shoot, it's clear that the best is yet to come.