This Is The Margot Robbie Way To Dress Up A Pair Of Leggings

As your wardrobe continues to switch over from at-home casual to going-out dressy, you might feel resistant in letting go some of your more comfort-first clothes. While lounge shorts and Nap Dresses are sure signs that comfort dressing is here to stay, there might be one other stretchy, leisure-friendly wardrobe essential to keep: leggings. If you’re wondering how to style them right now, check out Margot Robbie's matching blazer and leggings outfit. She wore the laid-back, but polished ensemble while on a press tour for her upcoming film Suicide Squad 2.

As the Australian actor is taking a little break from social media, Robbie’s stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Pati Dubroff, and hairstylist Bryce Scarlett all took to their own Instagram accounts to share Robbie’s most recent glam look. The star was photographed wearing an oversized twill stretch blazer from The Andamane and a pair of equally red, ultra stretchy leggings from the same brand. She finished off her press day #OOTD with some slip-on brown leather mules from celeb-beloved brand Magda Butrym. For those who are not yet familiar with The Andamane, it is an emerging Italian label from the founders of the buzzy footwear brand Paris Texas. (The shoes have been spotted on trendsetters like Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, and Dua Lipa.)

This red look marked the return of the bold color trend from the ‘80s while also tapping into the aerobics-inspired athleisure trend from the same era. Instead of rocking a sweatshirt or distressed tee with the casual leggings, Robbie dressed it up with a sharp workwear piece aka the blazer. She turned a potential workout bottom into a more occasion-appropriate look.

The blazer worn by Robbie comes from The Andamane’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and is currently available for pre-order on LUISAVIAROMA. The matching leggings are not available to shop just yet, but luckily there is a plethora of equally comfy and vibrant alternatives available to shop on the market right now. Check out some of TZR’s favorite red legging options below. Then, if you’re into the sporty-casual vibe, take a look at the biggest athleisure trends to rock this summer.

