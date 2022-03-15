For years, rumors of Bella Hadid’s nose job have circulated, mostly because the model looks drastically different today than in photos of her as a young teen. Most people’s appearance change as they grow into adulthood, so many have claimed that these differences couldn’t be attributed to puberty. Now, the 25-year-old has officially confirmed that she did, in fact, have a rhinoplasty at age 14 — and that she wished she hadn’t.

Hadid has become synonymous with that snatched supermodel look that includes high cheekbones, a chiseled jaw, and a slim nose. Many try to achieve this look using makeup hacks like heavy contour and lifting concealer placements. But truthfully, plastic surgery (or artfully placed injections) is the only real way to completely restructure your face, and Hadid’s transparency is beneficial in understanding that.

In a new Vogue cover story for the magazine’s April 2022 issue, Hadid says she regrets going under the knife as a teen. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the model, whose father is Palestinian, says in the interview. “I think I would have grown into it.” While she’s open about having a nose job, Hadid adamantly shuts down various other plastic surgeries she’s been rumored to have had, such as an eye lift and lip filler.

“People think I fully f*cked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she continued. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she explains. “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

More and more celebrities are coming clean about their plastic surgeries. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Britney Spears opened up about her regretful experience with Botox. “The last time I did it my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie ‘Just Go With It’ 😂 !!!!,” Spears said. “For three weeks it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there !!! Lol 😂 Sounds funny but it actually wasn’t !!! I thought it was permanent…I mean I’m surprised people don’t sue.”

While, of course, there’s no shame in getting (or not getting) plastic surgery, it’s refreshing to see it become a less taboo area of conversation.