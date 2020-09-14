After a long, hot summer, the upcoming fall season feels like an especially well-deserved respite for many. But setting an autumnal mood doesn't have to be all pumpkin spice lattes and leaf motifs: Cozying up your home can actually be very chic, a fact that's proven by the new Etsy x Tan France collection.

Following its recent collabs with Tia Mowry and JoJo Fletcher (here;s looking at you, Bachelor nation), the online marketplace specializing in homemade and artisanal goods looked to Queer Eye's resident style guru to curate its latest collection, which just so happens to be filled to the brim with great gifts ideas and goods for the home that will instantly get you in the autumnal mindset — no matter the current weather.

France and the team at Etsy turned to 13 sellers, all of whom offered stylish decor pieces, accessories, apothecary items, and even culinary goodies (perfect for creating one of Antoni's recipes) that will make settling in for fall feel so much more luxurious. For example sophisticated home fragrances, weighted blankets, and ceramic mugs, all of which boast a minimalist design and muted palette. But because France is also known for his wardrobe, of course the collection wouldn't be complete without a few wearable items, like a linen robe, slippers, and a monogrammed leather wallet, which are also equally understated and chic.

The price range for the collaboration runs from just under $20 for a custom scented candle (an affordable gift idea for QE fans!) to around $220 for a chunky throw blanket, so no matter your budget you can find something that's perfect for a fall update. Need some help narrowing it down? Ahead find some highlights from the collection that will give a seasonal feel to your space in the most modern way. More importantly, they're Tan France-approved. And if you see something you like, you might want to act fast, since this limited edition capsule will likely sell out fast.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.