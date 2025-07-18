The Zara Home and Collagerie collaboration is back for another round. Titled “A Common Thread” and available now, the next iteration of their dreamy lineup merges the relaxed and elegantly lived-in ethos of the Spanish brand with the colorful, craft-centric DNA of e-commerce platform Collagerie.

London-based Collagerie was founded in 2019 by influential former British Vogue editors Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood to highlight exceptional and unique design across fashion, interiors, and lifestyle. The result is a cherry-picked assortment of finds from emerging and established label at every price point that feels like shopping the pages of a magazine.

With this affordably-priced, tastefully-designed Zara Home partnership, everyone from seasoned decor enthusiasts to those decorating their first flat or college dorm can get a slice of the action.

Explaining the jumping off point, Chambers told TZR: “It started with the idea of ‘A Common Thread.’ I thought about stitching and weaving, knots and coils. Organic and somehow very rooted in nature.” Color, of course, came to the fore, too. “And then comes the colors! What is wonderful about Zara Home is that neutrals and earth tones are second nature, so to create a bold, energetic color palette to mix, match, and mismatch [with that] feels very creative,” she said.

The collection, which spans from $13 to $700, is intended to fit all together like “a beautiful jigsaw.” But similarly, the offering of dinnerware, textiles, wall hangings, ceramics, lighting, and furniture is designed with the utmost attention to detail to carry its own weight as a stand-alone addition to your surroundings. “Everything speaks for itself and adds a great punctuation mark in your home, inside and out,” Chambers proudly stated. (A campaign of the collection shot by Lena C. Emery, further convinces.)

