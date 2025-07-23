Santa Barbara. Sonoma. Napa Valley. When one thinks of California wine country, these regions are likely the first to come to mind. However, there’s a well-kept secret among wine-lovers that is quickly becoming a secret no longer: Paso Robles. Yes, over the years, the under-the-radar destination has quietly asserted itself as one of California’s most dynamic wine regions. In the name of research — and my love of vino — I decided to take a weekend road trip to the mid-state gem and get a true taste of its small town charm.

To start, it’s important to note that Paso Robles is an easy escape California dwellers, and everyone else for that matter. In fact, Paso Robles hosts around 2.5 million visitors each year, nearly all tied to wine tourism. Los Angeles denizens will find it particularly convenient as it’s an easy, and scenic, three-hour drive and offers a rural respite to bustling city life. And by rural I don’t mean boring. Indeed, the area packs a punch in terms of premium wine tasting experiences, fine dining, culture, and even wellness offerings. And while there is certainly rising popularity, Paso still offers a quieter, less touristy experience than other wine destinations in the state (here’s looking at you, Napa).

Ahead, I break down the magical 48 hours I spent in this lesser known wine haven. See if it doesn’t inspire your next summer staycation.

The Stay

First and foremost, for a glitch-free road trip, you need a car that is going to withstand the elements and help you navigate the journey as seamlessly as possible. For my wine sojourn, I opted for an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a smaller SUV model that perfectly marries practicality and style. It fit both my luggage and my mother’s — who graciously joined me for the trip — and also left plenty of room for any treasures we picked up while exploring the town. (In addition to wine, Paso is known for its antique shops and local decor retailers.)

After three hours of smooth driving and podcast consuming, we found ourselves smack dab in the Central Coast, with multi-lane highways and big-box business storefronts replaced with narrow country roads, acres of vineyard landscapes, and a central town square filled with running children and picnicking families. Dorothy, we’re not in Kansas anymore.

Our home for the weekend was the ultra-charming and chic Farmhouse, a restored motor lodge under the Nomada Hotel Group umbrella. Reopened in 2023, the midcentury modern marvel consists of 26 guest cottages, designed with vaulted ceilings, bespoke furnishing, Moroccan rugs, Susan Hable artwork, and elegant Zellige-tiled bathrooms. Amenities include Italian linens, decadent bathrobes, Nespresso machines, Bluetooth speakers, 50″ TVs, and stocked mini‑bars with local wine and craft cocktail mixers. Select rooms —including mine — also feature wet bars and private patios with fire pits.

One of my favorite perks of the hotel is its location. Plopped right in downtown Paso Robles, it’s the perfect home base for exploring the local wineries on foot or two wheels — or super short car ride.

Wine Time

When in Rome... er, Paso Robles! Yes, considering the town contains over 40,000 planted vineyard acres and more than 250 wineries, the main objective for a visit should involve wine. The big question, then, became How do I tackle all that territory in one weekend? For my first evening, I decided to be selective in my sipping, opting for two of the buzziest tasting rooms in town.

The first stop was the award-winning institution, Vina Robles Winery Tasting Room, where my mother and I snacked on a charcuterie plate while enjoying Sauvignon Blanc and Verdejo wine flights (the latter was a favorite!). Founded in ‘90s by Swiss entrepreneur Hans Nef, the vineyard has fueled the region’s wine business for more than 25 years. Under the new ownership of Courtney Benham and the CMB Family of Wines, Vina Robles is in an exciting new chapter, which includes an expansive and interactive tasting room, which opened in February of this year. The open floor plan spans some 20,000 square feet and features a modern industrial yet cozy family environment, thanks to its long communal tables and cozy lounge setups.

In addition to its impressive tastings and wine flights, the space is prime for entertaining and bringing the community together. A Sunday Funday series launched in March and April 2025, featuring live DJs, curated wine and food pairings, local art displays, and even a rotating pizza chef from the in-house Neapolitan oven.

The next stop before dinner was Hubba Wines in the ultra trendy Tin City neighborhood. The family-owned establishment is led by Riley Roddick and focuses on organic, sustainable vineyards using minimal‑intervention, wild yeast fermentation. The result is largely unfined and unfiltered wines with playful names inspired by Roddick’s relatives, like Mutha and Mushroomhead, and spanning varieties from Chardonnay to Cabernet Pfeffer. As we sat down at our outdoor table adjacent to the local and active railroad track, a band was setting up for its evening set and an enticing hot dog stand was tempting me to ruin my dinner. (I fought the good fight and saved my appetite for my 7 p.m. reservation at Les Petites Canailles, which was well worth the effort — more on that later.)

My second day in Paso allowed me to cast a wider net in my wine discovery, as I landed VIP tickets to the annual Paso Wine Fest, which packs more than 100 wineries (as well as local distilled spirits) in a 40-acre space. For several hours, my mother and I perused the conference halls and outdoor lawns, sipping bubbles, Cabernets, Pinot Noirs, Rosés, Sauvignon Blancs, and Pinot Grigio from across the area. We kept our bellies full with local eats — I finally got my hot dog fix from Heavenly Hot Dogs — and indulged in sweet treats like macarons and ice cream.

Dining Experiences

In addition to the my indulgences at the Paso Wine Fest, I got my fill of the city’s robust dining options. My first night in town was particularly special as I obtained a highly coveted reservation at Les Petite Canailles. Opened in 2019 by Courtney and Julien Asseo, the French fusion eatery has already become a standout in the Paso Robles community, garnering Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence in 2022 as well as a recommendation in the Michelin Guide. It’s wine list of over 100 selections is impressive — naturally — showcasing top-quality wines from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhône, and California. The farm-to-table menu is equally delectable, blending classic French techniques with locally sourced Californian ingredients. Signature dishes include steak frites, caviar-topped tater tots (a must!), Burgundy escargot risotto, grilled leeks, and a la carte cuts of meat or seafood depending on the season.

Another must-try is Ciao Papi, an al-fresco, poolside restaurant nestled within the retro‑chic River Lodge that offers a modern take on Italian dishes. The menu is packed with comfort foods like chicken milanese, margherita pizza, and tiramisu as well as a robust wine and craft cocktail selection. (I feasted on the pasta primavera and can report that it did not disappoint.)

Although I didn’t have a chance to personally test them out myself, other culinary highlights include the cool farm-to-table In Bloom, the upscale Michelin-starred Six Test Kitchen, and Latin-infused La Cosecha.

Wellness Offerings

Although a wine-filled weekend doesn’t seem like it would align with health and wellness, Paso Robles marries the two entities nicely. One of the easiest routes to go, would be a tried-and-true spa day at one of the region’s hotels. My mother and I rounded out our weekend with 90-minute massage sessions at Allegretto Vineyard Resort. Had we had an extra day or two, I definitely would’ve allotted time to enjoy one of the hot springs in the area. River Oaks Hot Springs Spa, Franklin Hot Springs, and Paso Robles Inn all offer premium experiences for as low as $10 for entry (and upwards of $65 per soak).

The serene country environment also lends itself to meditative activities like Pilates at The Well Studio, yoga retreats at Serenity Retreat Center, or a sound bath session at Dharma Yoga Loft.