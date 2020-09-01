September is here, and that means one thing and one thing only — it's officially not too early to start breaking out the fall-scented candles, not that it really ever was. And what does fall smell like, you ask? Typically pumpkin spice is involved, but don't count out cinnamon, chai, apple, or even rich leather. More than anything, an autumnal candle is about a vibe. Or, according to the best fall candles from Black-owned brands, a scent that makes you feel all warm and cozy.

The new month also has brought along fresh selections from candle companies. Blk Sunflower's brand-new fall candle collection is one to splurge on: At only $29.99 a pop, the intricately designed candles include the scents Bougie Hot Chocolate, Fireside Vibez, and Basic B*tch, which smells like — you guessed it — a pumpkin spice latte.

There are also subtle takes on the season, such as Copper Wings Candle Co.'s Chai Chai Chai; it isn't even technically a fall candle. But when something smells just like a chai latte, you'll want to light it up all September, October, and November long. (Want that extra dose of pumpkin along with your chai? Black Orchid Apothecary's mega-popular Pumpkin Chai Candle is here to please.)

Ahead, eight candles from Black-owned businesses that smell like fall got bottled up in a jar.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.