8 Fall Candles From Black-Owned Brands For Pumpkin Spice Season
September is here, and that means one thing and one thing only — it's officially not too early to start breaking out the fall-scented candles, not that it really ever was. And what does fall smell like, you ask? Typically pumpkin spice is involved, but don't count out cinnamon, chai, apple, or even rich leather. More than anything, an autumnal candle is about a vibe. Or, according to the best fall candles from Black-owned brands, a scent that makes you feel all warm and cozy.
The new month also has brought along fresh selections from candle companies. Blk Sunflower's brand-new fall candle collection is one to splurge on: At only $29.99 a pop, the intricately designed candles include the scents Bougie Hot Chocolate, Fireside Vibez, and Basic B*tch, which smells like — you guessed it — a pumpkin spice latte.
There are also subtle takes on the season, such as Copper Wings Candle Co.'s Chai Chai Chai; it isn't even technically a fall candle. But when something smells just like a chai latte, you'll want to light it up all September, October, and November long. (Want that extra dose of pumpkin along with your chai? Black Orchid Apothecary's mega-popular Pumpkin Chai Candle is here to please.)
Ahead, eight candles from Black-owned businesses that smell like fall got bottled up in a jar.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This sensual and limited-edition blend of natural alderwood and sweet honey is an inviting — yet relaxing — autumn scent. Or, as Blk Sunflower puts it in the product description: It's the "grown and sexy version of Netflix & Chill."
Consider the namesake "pump" short for pumpkin, one of the middle notes of this deliciously scented fall candle. It's paired with cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, smoke — and sugar, vanilla icing, and cream. If you like the sweet side of autumn, this one's for you.
One whiff, and you'll understand why Etsy has this Black Orchid Apothecary candle marked with best-seller status. All the fall players are there — like pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg — but balanced by zesty lemon and a tiny dash of sweetness.
Want all chai, and nothing else? As you can probably guess, the Chai Chai Chai candle from Copper Wings Candle Co. has your back there. Fragranced with nutmeg, cinnamon, and black pepper, it smells like how curling up with a chai latte feels.
Another scent you'll want to smell (or sip) all fall long: Rose & Co. Candlemakers' vanilla macadamia coffee candle. The cute name on the tumbler is a perk, too.
Fresh apple scents can be just as reminiscent of sweater weather as pumpkin spice. Predominantly Black's Halloween-themed candle nods to "warm pumpkin waffles" with a rich butter top note, followed by cinnamon, apple, cherry, vanilla, and maple syrup.
Leather is one of autumn's unsung scents. Joe + Monroe's take on the decadent scent includes equally deep notes, like clove and tobacco, layered alongside lighter bergamot, rosemary, and candied orange.
Newsflash: Cinnamon is actually one of the key spices in "pumpkin spice." So, if you want something that still smells super autumnal, but a little different than everything else, opt for Serenity Scent Co's Cinnamon Buns. Inspired by the dessert, the scent features that namesake cinnamon mixed with vanilla, cream, butter, sugar, and clove.