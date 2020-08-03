You already know that Etsy is the perfect place to hunt for vintage and one-of-a-kind finds for your home (not to mention your wardrobe), and since the site has been collaborating with influential designers and personalities, the process for shopping a specific design aesthetic is even easier. The most recent example? The Tia Mowry x Etsy capsule collection, which lets you get the multi-hyphenate's signature style in your own home.

Just a few months ago, Etsy teamed up with acclaimed designer Joseph Altuzarra to offer a crop of global handmade goods that mirrored his own aesthetic, and now you can get your hands on finds as carefully curated by actor, mother, and entrepreneur Tia Mowry-Hardrict — but with a totally different feel. For the collection, which launched today, Mowry-Hardrict selected pieces by nine makers, all of which offer exactly the kind of vibe she craves for her Los Angeles home: Peaceful and inviting for all the entertaining she likes to do.

A fan of decor that's equally comfortable, useful, and beautifully designed and made, Mowry-Hardrict has styled her own home with lots of neutral tones and a few simple feng shui ideas — and it's easy to see those ideas reflected in the goods she chose for the collab. Most of the pieces revolve around the idea of creating a welcoming environment, so think tea towels, decorative pillows, and ceramic serveware.

Additionally, since Mowry-Hardrict believes organization and storage to be crucial for home entertaining, you'll find woven baskets and lidded jars that are perfect for beautifully stashing things with open shelving. And though the palette is restricted, the star made sure to select pieces that pop using pattern and textures prints — like tassels on a throw pillow or a bold geometric design on a framed print.

What's great about this collaboration is that it allows for the perfect kitchen and dining room upgrade without spending a lot. Items start at just $22 for a linen kitchen towel and go up to $148 for a large ceramic serving platter. Shop the entire collection now before pieces start selling out, but if you need a few suggestions, see below for some stellar standouts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.