Makeup Artists Always Use This Trick To Remove Stubborn Waterproof Mascara

Do you find one, two, or even three of your eyelashes going down the drain during your makeup removal routine? Sadly, one of the easiest ways to lose eyelashes is by removing mascara — regular or waterproof. “Waterproof mascara, while not damaging as you wear it, requires patience as you remove it, as hasty rubbing can definitely damage your lashes,” says Bina Khan, makeup artist and founder of cosmetic brand, Just B. “Removing mascara is essential, or you can get lash breaks that can irritate the root.” So, how do you remove waterproof mascara without sacrificing all your lashes in the process?

Formulated to withstand water and sweat, waterproof mascara is a lifesaver through hot summer months, keeping lashes curled throughout the day. But due to this formulation, removing the resilient mascara can be a challenge. To make matters worse, scrubbing it too harshly may cause fallout and leave you with lots of black gunk around the eyes.

Yes, there are loads of treatments, products, and tricks for volumizing and lengthening your eyelashes, but wouldn’t it be great to hold onto as many of them as you can. Luckily, with the right technique and products, you can. In an effort to preserve your eyelashes and be more gentle when removing waterproof mascara, TZR tapped top makeup artists to break down the five main steps to keep in mind. No irritation, tugging, or pulling required.

Step 1: Select The Right Waterproof Mascara

Waterproof mascara can hold its own against an unexpected teary-eye, dip in the water, or a sweat-induced day. It does its job well — sometimes too well with its wax formula that stays on the eyes, making it hard to remove. That’s why the actual formula you select is important.

Emma Peters, makeup artist and founder of clean beauty brand Aleph Beauty, recommends avoiding formulas made with mineral oil that can lead to breakouts; sodium lauryl sulfate, which can irritate skin around the eyes; and diazolidinyl urea, which can cause red, irritated and itchy eyes. “Ingredients like water repellant polymers can dehydrate lashes and make them brittle,” adds Bruce Grayson, celebrity makeup artist and 2022 Oscars makeup department head. “Since waterproof mascara is harder to remove, the constant tugging at lashes can cause them to fall out.”

Step 2: Avoid Fragrance Makeup Removers

Like most skin care products, fragrance-infused makeup removers tend to be irritating on the skin — especially the eye area, which has the thinnest skin on your face. If you opt for a makeup remover that has fragrance, you have a greater chance of experiencing redness, itching, hives, and eczema flareups. Stick to a fragrance-free option just to be safe, like a gentle micellar water.

Step 3: Grab A Cotton Round For Removal

Khan recommends soaking a cotton round in a natural oil (Dermalogica Precleanse or micellar water will work great) and with eyes closed, gently press and release (never rub) till you feel the mascara start to loosen. Next, “stroke along the lash line from root to tip, gently helping the formula slide off the hair shaft,” the pro tells TZR. The top tip in this initial step is to be patient and only start to gently rub along the lashes as you feel the formula soften. Repeated friction can be damaging to the thin skin around the eyes, so try to avoid the constant scrubbing with a cotton pad that is thoroughly soaked in your preferred makeup remover.

Step 5: Wash Your Face

To help ensure there is no lingering residue, wash your face with warm water and cleanser after using your makeup remover. “Make sure your lashes are soft and moving freely,” Khan tells TZR. Vincent also suggests patting your face dry with a face towel — again, don’t tug or rub at your eyes and lashes. If your regular cleanser doesn’t fully take off the residue, tidy up any post-wash smears with a micellar water-soaked cotton bud.

Step 5: Condition Your Lashes

When you have fully removed the waterproof mascara, Grayson can’t stress enough the importance of using a lash conditioner with oils to restore hydration. “[Mascara] coated lashes are brittle and may even snap in bed while sleeping,” he states. The expert recommends Bbrowbar Luscious Lash Oil to bring the lashes back to life.

