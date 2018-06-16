8 Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Sprays
Of all the annoying makeup mishaps out there, high up on the list is sweating it all off. This typically happens in the hottest months, and top offenders include sweltering subway stations, HIIT workouts in un-air-conditioned gyms, and, well, simply stepping outside in the middle of summer. As hard as they try, most cosmetics can’t take the heat, so it’s time to get friendly with the best sweat-proof makeup setting sprays.
These mists come in a variety of finishes, so you can maintain that dewy look (and not the kind induced by sweat) or keep it velvety matte. Products like this are built for locking in a hard day's work of artistry and keeping it there until you're ready to remove it by using ingredients like silicones, polymers, and oftentimes alcohol to keep things in place. While any spray can say that it does that, it's easier said than done, especially when sweat gets involved.
This summer, you can save the melting for ice cream and prep your complexion with a spritz or two of a sweat-proof makeup setting spray. Rather than hoping a random selection will keep your makeup in tact, leave it to the setting sprays with hundreds (and thousands) of reviews to prove their worth. Ahead, shop a list that’s filtered down to a few of the highest-rated options that beauty lovers swear by.
The Ultra-Affordable Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray
The 4,000+ five-star reviews speak for themselves, and you can bet that this setting spray will excel at keeping your makeup on all day. If you're looking to avoid shine at all costs, the lightweight formula comes in a matte finish, too.
The Cult-Favorite Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray
Boasting more than 6,600 five-star reviews, fans of the spray stand by this product to help them get their makeup through anything. With a light misting, your makeup will stay put through sun-drenched music festivals, sweaty days at the beach, and hot outdoor happy hours. It also comes in a travel-size version, which is perfect for throwing in your bag for a mid-day refresh.
The Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray That Revives & Hydrates
Sweat can still wreak havoc and ruin makeup for those with dry skin. This setting spray has pocketed 500 five-star reviews and helps revive and hydrate skin and prevent melting without adding shine.
The Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray That Smells Like A Vacation
Many complaints surrounding setting sprays are about the unpleasant scent. This particular product smells like a coconut smoothie and can be used for prepping, setting, and refreshing. I adore this particular spray because it's managed to get me through any 90-degree weather day. My skin is ultra sensitive, but my complexion and makeup thrive when I use this.
The Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray With Controlled Application
Your summer look doesn't need to be a sweatier version of your daily routine. 1,000 five-star reviews strong, this setting spray promises to keep melting and caking at bay, whether you're sitting by the pool or sweating at a summer wedding.
The Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray That Also Preps Your Skin
A setting spray with a cult following and more than 500 glowing five-star reviews isn't here to mess with your heart. It'll hydrate your skin without making it appear shiny, and you can use it it to prep, set, and refresh your makeup throughout the day.
The Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray With A Matte Finish
This formula was inspired by drag queens who use hairspray as a hack to proof their makeup to the elements. Waterproof means this product won't budge once it's on and 200+ five-star reviews can agree. One thing to note: many reviewers mentioned the smell is strong upon first spraying it.
The "Clean" Sweat-Proof Makeup Setting Spray
