Even if you've never had the opportunity to explore France in person, you've likely heard the phrase "French girl style" at one point or another. The City of Lights is full of women who have mastered the effortless, head-to-toe polished personal look. And now that the shows have officially begun, Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2021 street style is out in full force, offering plenty of inspiration.

Following in the decisions of New York, London, and Milan this season, Paris is also opting for a blend of physical and digital shows. Day one brought the pared-down list of attendees out for shows such as Dior, Coperni, and Koché. And though the week kicked off on a rainy note, show-goers still put their best feet forward and arrived to Dior in the brand's logo-embroidered jackets and sparkly hair clips. For Coperni, founders Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant attracted an ultra-stylish crowd to its presentation, where the label's sculptural bags were the accessory du jour.

The rest of the week has a packed schedule of shows including notable brands like Lanvin, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Givenchy, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. Meaning, the street style is only going to get better as the days go by. Below, Darrel Hunter took to the streets of Paris to snap street style images for TZR. The shows go on until Tuesday Oct. 6, so keep coming back every day for additional photos.

Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Day 1

Darrel Hunter

Outside of Coperni, Xenia Adonts proves that powder blue and khaki green make for a luxe color combination to test out for fall.

Darrel Hunter

On cooler fall days, layer a tall turtleneck under a jacket for ultimate warmth.

Darrel Hunter

Keep your hair from being blown around by any wind by tying a chic silk scarf around your head.

Darrel Hunter

A small waterproof vest may not totally protect from the rain, but it's a layering piece that adds instant texture to a pared-down look.

Darrel Hunter

Try styling a tee with a matching skirt and jacket set. Sometimes the more minimal the outfit, the better.

Darrel Hunter

Embrace the revealed bra trend that's been spotted across the runways by simply choosing a sheer top to layer over.

Darrel Hunter

Transition leather shorts into fall by layering a blazer over a button-up on top.

Darrel Hunter

Go for a mint hue in your makeup and attire to brighten up the gloomy weather.

Darrel Hunter

Feathers make a classic trench coat instantly exciting.

Darrel Hunter

Elie Delphine exhibited the power of a statement tracksuit, keeping the rest of her look simple.

Darrel Hunter

Pull your hair back into a slick ponytail to show off your ear party. For another trendy accessory, opt for a circular quilted handbag.

Darrel Hunter

A jacket rested over your shoulders always looks effortless.

Darrel Hunter

Patchwork is both chic and sustainable, so consider adding a coat or top to your fall lineup.

Darrel Hunter

If you're worried about mixed prints coming off as over-the-top, try sticking to the same print in various proportions.

Darrel Hunter

Add interest to a sleek all-black look by adding a bright earring to the equation.

Darrel Hunter

Leonie Hanne wore not one, but two sparkly J'aDior hair clip to the show.

Darrel Hunter

Pull together a slouchy ensemble with a fitted sweater vest on top.

Darrel Hunter

Skip pants and throw on printed tights instead. This attendee opted for a Saks Potts logo printed style paired with Mary Jane heels.