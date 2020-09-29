When visiting Italy, above eating and drinking, people-watching may be the most rewarding sport of all, simply because this country takes fashion very seriously. Some of fashion's oldest and most iconic houses call Milan home, so the trends you see here during fashion week set the tone for Paris, too. Milan Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2021 runways could have centered around comfy, streamlined fashions that have become so popular during the pandemic. But, it seems in many ways Milan has taken the opposite route, infusing designs with delightful prints, eye-burning colors, and unnecessary volume. If you were in need of a reminder that fashion could be fun, this is it.

Even on the streets, outside the handful of socially distant shows this season, it seems that the fashion world is craving alternatives to the cozy WFH staples they've come to rely on over the last few months. And though this season was missing a few of Milan's heaviest hitters — Gucci and Bottega Veneta both chose to sit fashion week out — the arrival of Valentino (which usually shows in Paris), the debut of Raf Simons at Prada, and the lively collections from stalwarts like Marni, Versace, and Fendi made for a week that felt like a step forward from New York and London.

Where the start of fashion month was more subdued — with brands offering smaller, pared-back collections or sitting out altogether, Milan marks a return to bright personal style by way of loud prints, colors, and textures. To learn more about the top trends across Milan's runways, read on.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Bold Prints

Marni Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Marni

The return of cross-continental vacations may still be way off. But, it seems, in Milan, jet-setting is already on the mind of many designers who infused their collections with bright, summery prints, nodding to bright tropical flowers and nautical themes alike. A highlight was Versace, where models wore neon dresses adorned with sequin starfish.

Etro Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Etro

Versace Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Color Clash

Tod's Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Tod's

Sleek, timeless neutrals have been a continual trend from fashion week to fashion week, but in contrast, Milan is pumping up the saturation and offering mix and match combinations of bright colors. The best part about this trend is that you don't have to do any shopping to test it out. Simply pair unexpected colorful pieces in a way you may not have considered before.

Sunnei Spring/Summer 2021. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

No. 21. Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: No. 21.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Sheer

Fendi Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

At Fendi, sheer dresses were layered with both slips and relaxed trousers, a nod to the versatility and playfulness of see-through clothes. Opting for something light and floaty allows you to show off what's layered underneath, making it an ideal option for warmer months when you want a more complex look, but it's too hot for a jacket.

Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Courtesy Emilio Pucci

Sportmax Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Desert Hues

Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Good luck for minimalists: Streamlined de-saturated pieces continue to pop up on the runways of Milan. Whether it be in the form of tailored suits, clingy slips, or sweeping maxi dresses, a muted color palette means that the cut and fabric of choice will be the center of attention.

Max Mara Spinrg/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Valentino Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Valentino

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Bra Out

MM6 Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2021. Photo Courtesy MM6 Maison Margiela

After first popping up in New York, bra tops have continually appeared in Spring's runway collections, sometimes layered under blazers, other times worn over tops or even just styled solo. If stepping out in lingerie is out of your comfort zone, try a structured bustier that you can add on top of a button-down or distressed tee.

Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Drome Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: High Volume

Moschino Spring/Summer 20201. Photo: Moschiono

Norma Kamali's Sleeping Bag Coat is the most iconic example of oversized comforter coats but, more recently, quilted jackets have also served as a nod to simply surrounding yourself in blankets. In Milan, designers chose to take a more demure approach, creating pieces that can be snuggled int o while still seeming sophisticated. At Prada, a graphic coat almost completely hides what you might wear underneath.

Prada Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Prada

Ports 1961 Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Trends: Crochet

Valentino Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Valentino

If you have yet to pick up a craft during your time spent in quarantine, that's OK — you can simply wear one instead. Crochet, both heavy knitting and a more delicate doily style, appear on Milan's runways including Valentino and Ferragamo. The movement and breathability of this trend makes it ideal for the transition into Summer 2021.

Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2021. Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images