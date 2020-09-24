Fashion Month started off on a quiet note. In New York, shows were mostly streamed digitally, with many designers deciding to opt out this season. Influencers, editors, and buyers tuned in on their laptops from their apartments, while trading their heels in for slippers. In London, things picked up a bit, with attendees taking the streets in sleek trench coats and grungy combat boots to attend the limited amount of physical events. But now in Milan, everything feels a bit more like seasons past (with the addition of face masks). Case in point: the the best street style from Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 in all its loud, lens-capturing glory is a testament to the fact that delightful style hasn't gone anywhere.

Though in Milan it's a mixture of in-personal and digital shows, the streets of Italy are still buzzing with can't-miss outfits. And with heavy hitters like Prada, Fendi, Versace, and Marni still presenting this season (Gucci and Bottega Veneta will be deeply missed), attendees will likely arrive wearing extravagant ensembles from the designer. Plus, as Raf Simons showed his first collection after being appointed co-creative director for Prada, attendees (including those at home around the globe), are expressing their excitement through their attire.

Trendsetters in Milan are known for taking risks in the style department, so appropriately, show-goers took the streets in funky, eye-catching prints, and blinding neon hues. Some went all out with head-to-toe color, while others decided to add just a pop through a handbag or shoe. If you've been in a style rut during quarantine, the Milan street style is just what you need to spark creativity again.

Below, find the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week, captured by Darrel Hunter. Make sure to keep checking back for updates, the festivities go on until Sept. 28th.

Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2021 Street Style: Day 1

This show-goer proved two quilt pieces are better than one.

White on white on white with a pastel bag is a visually pleasing soft color palette. Adding on a sweater vest is an easy way to embrace the of-the-moment fall trends.

Designer embroidered masks were a new accessory for SS21.

A lesson in how to ground a girly floral dress with menswear-inspired pieces like a suit vest.

A round of applause for this attendee who rode a bike in slinky Bottega Veneta heels. (Don't try this at home.)

Remember the tucking trousers into boot trend that took off last year? Exciting news: It's back. The styling technique looks ultra-cool with leather.

Animal print is out to play on the streets of Milan. This attendee wasn't shy of incorporating three different leopard pieces in her ensemble.

This guest chose a sleek all-black leather look on the streets, but she kept things interesting with a bright magenta bag as one punch of contrast.

This show-goer livens up the streets of Milan in a vivid pink and green coordinated outfit.

Neon orange and royal blue might seem like an odd duo, but this attendee proves otherwise. Plus, she exhibits how to wear two different shoes without looking like you just ran out of the house confused.

Loafers make for great fashion week shoe and can easily dress up jeans or trousers. For an of-the-moment take, try adding tall socks.

If you're more of a minimalist, a neon heel is an easy way to add a touch of color to your neutral look.

This guest demonstrates that a white tee can be dressed up with the right add-ons. Style with sleek trousers, a suede bag, and strappy heels for a cool ensemble.

Evidence that over-the-knee boots are worth investing in this fall.