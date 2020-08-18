The Zoe Report
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Katie Holmes' Capsule Wardrobe Includes These 6 Pieces

By Danielle Naer
You may remember Katie Holmes giving rise to plush knits through her viral Khaite bra top moment (which came long before quarantine would necessitate cozy staples), but the actor-turned-fashion girl has always been a trendsetter. Going back to her Dawson's Creek days, fans have honed in on Holme's relaxed, yet polished ensembles — most of which involve a few key pieces that never leave her person, regardless of season or occasion. These days, Katie Holmes' capsule wardrobe is as versatile and as luxe as you'd expect, with a few looks that are actually on-sale right now.

Holmes tends to stick to a classic sensibility: a fitted white tee, relaxed jeans, and perhaps a slick trench to top it off. She also mixes luxe accessories with everyday basics. There are her timeless Chanel flap-bags (with turn-locking and quilted calfskin in tow), along with easy, low-profile tennis shoes from cult-loved footwear brand, Common Projects. Also in off-duty footwear, there's her Birkinstock Arizona sandals, which she keeps in rotation from May to September. Of the most surprising finds is Holmes' wear-everywhere jeans, which are currently half-off at Reformation in its rare annual sale.

If you're looking to try out Holmes' signature look, continue ahead for all her most-rotated pieces:

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Reformation Jackie Jean

Holmes has stepped out in the wide-leg, high-rise trouser time after time, be it midwinter or a balmy summer day. Its roomy, breathable fit is primed for year-round wear. Try with a tee and jeans for warm-weather months, and tie in transitional pieces for fall once the temperature turns.

Jackie Ultra High Rise Wide Leg
$138$82.80
Reformation

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Common Projects Original Achilles Low Sneaker

If you take a look at the white sneakers in every fashion girl's arsenal, Common Projects' original shoe is the one that's been around for over a decade. The ultimate blanched, no-frills tennis sneaker is Holmes' go-to when styling a pair of trousers, including Ulla Johnson's Rhodes style (which are on sale right now).

Original Achilles Low Sneaker
$411
Common Projects

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Métier London Carryall

Totally defying the micro-bag trend that's been percolating for seasons, Holmes' favorite hobo style from Métier London has made dozens of appearances. While her navy style is totally sold-out, the Black calfskin make is available, just in time for fall. Take a cue from Holmes and style it with polished neutrals.

Perriand City Atelier Calfskin Black
$3,080
Metier London

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Birkenstock's Arizona sandals are a celeb favorite for their low-key comfort and now come in dozens of iterations from the brand (as well as similar silhouettes from other brands). Holmes' pair happens to retail for a bit more than the standard pair, boasting an inky black leather that's great for stretching through to late fall.

Arizona Edition
$300
Birkenstock

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Prada Sunglasses

As everyone else rotates slender, colorful frames (think Loewe Paula's Ibiza Summer sunglasses) all season long, Holmes' It-pair is a bit more practical. She's been donning old-school cat eye sunnies from Prada for months, which can easily be styled through every season.

PR 08VS 1AB5S0
$232$159
PRADA

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Chanel '19' Flap Bag

All Fashion Month long (and beyond), Holmes toted one of Virginie Viard's first handbags as Creative Director of Chanel — the '19' Flap Bag in classic black, which features all the brand's signatures — antique gold, the 'CC' turn-lock, and paunchy, quilted calfskin. The style played the perfect compliment to all Holmes' blue-jean looks, including her aforementioned Ref pants.

Goatskin Quilted Large 19 Flap Black
$4,995
Chanel