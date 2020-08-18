You may remember Katie Holmes giving rise to plush knits through her viral Khaite bra top moment (which came long before quarantine would necessitate cozy staples), but the actor-turned-fashion girl has always been a trendsetter. Going back to her Dawson's Creek days, fans have honed in on Holme's relaxed, yet polished ensembles — most of which involve a few key pieces that never leave her person, regardless of season or occasion. These days, Katie Holmes' capsule wardrobe is as versatile and as luxe as you'd expect, with a few looks that are actually on-sale right now.

Holmes tends to stick to a classic sensibility: a fitted white tee, relaxed jeans, and perhaps a slick trench to top it off. She also mixes luxe accessories with everyday basics. There are her timeless Chanel flap-bags (with turn-locking and quilted calfskin in tow), along with easy, low-profile tennis shoes from cult-loved footwear brand, Common Projects. Also in off-duty footwear, there's her Birkinstock Arizona sandals, which she keeps in rotation from May to September. Of the most surprising finds is Holmes' wear-everywhere jeans, which are currently half-off at Reformation in its rare annual sale.

If you're looking to try out Holmes' signature look, continue ahead for all her most-rotated pieces:

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Reformation Jackie Jean

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes has stepped out in the wide-leg, high-rise trouser time after time, be it midwinter or a balmy summer day. Its roomy, breathable fit is primed for year-round wear. Try with a tee and jeans for warm-weather months, and tie in transitional pieces for fall once the temperature turns.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Common Projects Original Achilles Low Sneaker

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

If you take a look at the white sneakers in every fashion girl's arsenal, Common Projects' original shoe is the one that's been around for over a decade. The ultimate blanched, no-frills tennis sneaker is Holmes' go-to when styling a pair of trousers, including Ulla Johnson's Rhodes style (which are on sale right now).

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Métier London Carryall

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Totally defying the micro-bag trend that's been percolating for seasons, Holmes' favorite hobo style from Métier London has made dozens of appearances. While her navy style is totally sold-out, the Black calfskin make is available, just in time for fall. Take a cue from Holmes and style it with polished neutrals.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Birkenstock's Arizona sandals are a celeb favorite for their low-key comfort and now come in dozens of iterations from the brand (as well as similar silhouettes from other brands). Holmes' pair happens to retail for a bit more than the standard pair, boasting an inky black leather that's great for stretching through to late fall.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Prada Sunglasses

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As everyone else rotates slender, colorful frames (think Loewe Paula's Ibiza Summer sunglasses) all season long, Holmes' It-pair is a bit more practical. She's been donning old-school cat eye sunnies from Prada for months, which can easily be styled through every season.

Things Katie Holmes Wears On Repeat: Chanel '19' Flap Bag

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

All Fashion Month long (and beyond), Holmes toted one of Virginie Viard's first handbags as Creative Director of Chanel — the '19' Flap Bag in classic black, which features all the brand's signatures — antique gold, the 'CC' turn-lock, and paunchy, quilted calfskin. The style played the perfect compliment to all Holmes' blue-jean looks, including her aforementioned Ref pants.