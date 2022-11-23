Katie Holmes' Version Of The White Sneaker Is Anything But Boring

When it comes to her wardrobe, Katie Holmes often relies on her go-to rotation of relaxed yet polished staples. And once the actor finds an item she loves, she wears it on repeat for months (or even years) on end. Such is the case for Holmes’ Chloé Nama sneakers, which she recently wore while walking around New York City. Her off-duty outfit proved that the comfort-forward shoe is surprisingly versatile, too, and suited for all seasons.

On Nov. 22, the actor and producer bundled up in a black double-breasted wool coat and camel-hued scarf from Totême for her brisk stroll. Underneath her coat, Holmes wore a white long-sleeve top and a pair of medium wash blue jeans. As for her shoes, she slipped into the aforementioned Chloé sneakers, which beautifully rounded out the cozy-casual look. The lightweight shoes feature stitching details and they happen to be sustainable, too. Per the product description, the footwear is made from 40% recycled materials like microsuede, thermoplastics, and plastic bottles turned polyester.

This wasn’t the first time Holmes wore her eco-friendly Nama sneakers. On one occasion, back in July 2022, she wore them not once but twice in one day: First with a crisp button-down shirt and jeans, then with a striped maxi dress. Now the actor demonstrated how one can style the shoe for the colder months, thus confirming its unrivaled versatility.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Gotham/GC Images

Chloé is one of Holmes’ favorite designer labels, as many of her beloved pieces come from the Paris-based fashion house. Take all the times she’s worn her Joy clogs or Daria bag as proof of this. If you, too, want to try out the Holmes-approved luxe sneaker, keep scrolling to scoop up a pair in the edit, ahead. And while you’re at it, feel free to shop additional pieces that will help you copy the actor’s entire outfit.