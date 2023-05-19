There are many stylish celebrities who call New York City home — Sarah Jessica Parker, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid — and they all have amazing shoe collections. But the one resident we perhaps look to the most for cute and practical footwear ideas is Katie Holmes. The longtime Big Apple resident, low-key, has the best options. Dainty ballet flats? Check. Classic black loafers? Check. Sneakers that go with everything? Check, and check. As if to further prove our point, on May 16 Holmes stepped out in summer sandals that showed she’s both a fashion girl and someone who cares about comfort.

In the photo below, Holmes sported the new Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole Flat Sandal in black and white while strolling around the city. As you may know, Teva creates the most cushioned, supportive shoes while Chloé is a certified cool-girl brand led by Creative Director Gabriela Hearst. Thus, when the two forces joined together, it was all but guaranteed that the resulting products would be in high demand. As of right now, Holmes’ two-toned XLT2 Ampsole sandals are already sold out (we told you) but the design is still available in a hot pink colorway. And those who don’t love the chunky soles of the XLT2 Ampsole can opt for Hurricane XLT2 from the collab instead — it works just as well with any summer outfit.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Once you’ve secured your Chloé x Teva summer sandals of choice, you’ll want to follow Holmes’ lead with the rest of your look. The actor and director combined a gray V-neck sweater, a white billowy skirt (or dress — it’s impossible to tell with a knit on top), and a black leather bag. A simple pair of shades and a medley of necklaces completed her effortless outfit.

Like we said, Holmes’ overall style is all about versatility and ease. So, whether you’re a NYC resident, or someone who dresses by these exact principles, take inspiration from her latest wardrobe choice this season. You can start by shopping similar pieces for yourself, here.