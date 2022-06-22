Katie Holmes' Clogs Are The Perfect Shoes To Wear While She Runs Errands

It’s hard to deny the trendsetting power of Katie Holmes when it comes to her street style. Once you see her wearing a certain item or an outfit combo, it’s safe to assume that look is en vogue. For fans who keep a close eye on Holmes’ comings and goings in New York City (she calls the Big Apple home, along with her daughter Suri), you might’ve noticed lately that she’s drawn to one particular trendy shoe style. Holmes loves her brown clogs — so much so that she wore them two days in a row. With this act, she thus solidified the It status of the clunky wooden-sole shoe for the season.

Earlier this month, the actor ventured out for a mid-day errand run and picked up a few posters from a gallery. Her off-duty OOTD was a set of double denim co-ords, which consisted of a pair of light blue loose-fitting jeans and a matching button-down shirt. She teamed that with a slouchy white cardigan on top. For shoes, she slipped on a pair of Chloé’s Joy suede clogs — a summer shoe that felt comfortable and trend-forward. To complete the look, she toted a tan Kattie crossbody bag, also from Chloé, and accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and a black face mask.

In case you missed the memo, clogs are one of the most popular, casual-chic shoes to wear in 2022 — and Holmes is totally on board with the trend. In fact, she wore the same chestnut-hued Chloé pair just one day prior, while grabbing coffee in downtown New York City. On that occasion, she teamed it with a knitted midi dress and Ulla Johnson’s Esme Accordian bag in a matching caramel brown shade. (Both Chloé and Ulla Johnson are labels often repeated in Holmes’ personal wardrobe as she loves their easy-to-wear pieces.)

According to Holmes, brown clogs are the must-have shoes for summer 2022, since they go with nearly everything in her wardrobe. If you’re ready to add a pair into your own footwear rotation, keep scrolling to shop her exact suede clogs, or find similar styles from brands like Miista and RE/DONE, to add into your virtual checkout cart.

