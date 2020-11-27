Much like the other royals before her, the Duchess of Cambridge has received much attention for her elegant style. That said, following in the footsteps of her husband's late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, what makes her wardrobe particularly interesting — to those both inside and outside the fashion world — is how accessible it can be. Case in point? Kate Middleton's fall jacket, as seen in a recent video shared by the Kensington Royal Instagram account.

Whether it's a delicate face mask or a floral Zara dress, Middleton has proven time and time again that looking effortlessly chic doesn't always have to be limited to those who can afford to shell out thousands for just one article of clothing. So when she was featured wearing a lightweight coat from Alexa Chung's Barbour collection, it wasn't totally surprising — but the style of it was.

When you think of the Duchess and outerwear, you'd probably picture wool pea coats, tailored dress coats, or trenches, but in this video — which spoke to the issue of parental loneliness from being separated from friends and family and offered support via mental health support organizations — she was notably pared down. Her jacket, designed by Chung (who is notorious for her own casual style), is a modern take on the barn and Adirondack coat styles. With a boxy shape and utilitarian design details, it may at first seem like an unexpected wardrobe choice for a royal, but Kate's proven her love of puffer jackets, tennis shoes, and yes, even jeans in the past, so actually this coat fits into her closet quite nicely.

The coat, which appears to be from a past season, is practically sold out everywhere, but at press time there was some limited stock available through Net-A-Porter — and it's 60 percent off. But in case you can't manage to get your hands on the exact style, ahead are a few similar ones if you're looking for something equally cool and casual to wear this season.

