Be it Meghan Markle's velvet slippers or Princess Diana's Dior bag, every royal has a few tried-and-true silhouettes in their arsenal that they resort to regularly. For Kate Middleton, that hallmark style is, without a doubt, a v-neck dress flecked with tiny flowers. The best part? Many of the versions in her assortment are budget-friendly, including her most recent look — a $13 dress that's, unfortunately, sold out. Luckily, there are plenty of green floral styles like Kate Middleton's Zara dress that make getting the look super simple, with tons of options right in the same price range.

On Aug. 30, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared in a new video on Instagram for the Hold Still 2020 project, which invited UK citizens to submit photographs that grasp the experience of lockdown during COVID-19. After selecting 100 winning images from over 31,598 submissions, Middleton joined a virtual conversation with her co-judges, wearing a sage-hued dress (green is poised to be a favorite color this fall). Featuring a lace-trimmed neckline and a spattering of white flowers, the frock brought a cheerful boost to the conversation, and it's been totally cleared off e-shelves since.

Coming from Zara, the dress was on sale for just $13 before it sold out, making it a no-brainer for those who got there in time to take the plunge. Her wardrobe has hosted scores of Zara looks in the past, including Middleton's red dress (which she styled with a heart-motif scarf just around Valentine's Day), and her tea-length leopard print skirt just a few weeks earlier. Each time, the pieces sell out in a flash — so keeping close tabs on the royal is encouraged.

Right now, there are tons of brands that carry similar versions of the Zara dress, so you can try the look yourself. And, while summer may be coming to a close, tons of celebrities have been wearing micro-florals as a way of relishing these final weeks before the official change in seasons. Take, for example, Joan Smalls' daisy-decorated LUSH top, or Brie Larson's ruffle-sleeved Mango blouse. To take their lead, shop the current styles from Reformation, H&M, and more, ahead:

