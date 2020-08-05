The Duchess of Cambridge has long been an advocate for causes focusing on parents and children in need. On Aug. 4, she spent the day with Baby Basics Sheffield, a charity that provides families with essential goods like food and baby supplies. For a hands-on day of sorting donations, she went with a midi dress and heel combo that's so good it's actually been repeated. But even an avid follower of Royal fashion may not have noticed since Kate Middleton's floral face mask single-handedly revamped the whole look.

For the philanthropic day, Middleton wore a double-breasted button front tea dress form British label, Suzannah. The polished style is everything one would expect form a Royal-approved frock with its tea-length hem, unfussy A-line silhouette, and elevated lapel neckline. In addition to being elegant, it's also surprisingly wearable for a dressed-up brunch or date night at home. Around her neck she clasped one of her favorite personalized necklaces from Daniella Draper, a pendant engraved with the initials of her three children.

She also opted for a celeb-loved (and necessary) trend of the moment, a floral face mask by Amaia, to top things off. While the Duchess' mask is obviously adorable, it also represents a worthy cause. For every mask Amaia sells, two will be donated to Spanish and U.K. hospitals or childcare services.

Now if her elegant ensemble is looking familiar, you're not imagining things. Middleton actually sported the same dress at Wimbledon back in 2019. Always one to recycle a great shoe, she's also been seen in the same pair of Tabitha Simmons textured pumps as far back as 2011. Although the exact pair has been long sold out, the brand's latest collections have similar styles that would surely be Middleton-approved, like the snakeskin slingback Millie style, for instance.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Visionhaus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

In her 2019 appearance at Wimbledon, Middleton accessorized her versatile tea dress with a black leather belt and matching brooch. And now just over a year later, she effortlessly gave the piece whole new life by simply trading in the waist-hugging accessory for a white one. Sure, the term "outfit repeating" may be a stretch considering there was roughly 13 months time in-between appearances but it's still an exemplary reminder to normalize recycling ensembles for sustainability efforts. Both Middleton's dress and face mask are available for pre-order, which should be seen as great luck since Royal wardrobe pieces tend to be instant sell-outs. Jump on the opportunity and shop the outfit while it's still available.

