Floor-sweeping pea coats have long been a hallmark of British royal style — especially those that are soaked in supersaturated hues. Queen Elizabeth favored a vivid sea-green trench; Princess Diana, a cobalt blue coat dress. It's with good reason that the woolen outerwear piece is such a constant, carving out a sacred space in the royal fashion archives. In short: they make polished dressing through cooler months a total no-brainer, which also means that it's well worth pilfering inspiration from, royal or not. That said Kate Middleton's red coat outfit provides a perfect, sleek template — and it's filled with in-stock accessories that are disappearing, fast.

On Oct. 20, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared in London with Prince William to celebrate the launch of "Hold Still," a nationwide photography contest that challenged UK citizens to sum up their personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic through images. For the occasion, Middleton wore a bold, ankle-length coat in an eye-burning cherry red color. Architected by British fashion house Alexander McQueen, the double-breasted coat revealed a basic white top and black trousers underneath, which Middleton synced with Gianvito Rossi's shadowy suede pumps. Middleton also debuted a new top handle purse from British label Grace Han, which is, surprisingly, still in stock. The same is true for her chic pumps and face mask (from Amaia London).

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately, her McQueen trench is sold out — but there are scores of labels that have designed similar versions in recent seasons. Take Saint Laurent's statement coat, for example — which also blends wool and cashmere in a similar double-breasted silhouette. London fashion fans will relish Hobbs' version, which crops at the knee and pairs well with tall boots. For something extra-savvy, TOWER by London Fog has a belted, weatherproof style in a punchy scarlet red shade, and it's on sale right now.

To shop Middleton's exact accoutrements, as well as several coats like hers, browse ahead:

Coats Like Kate Middleton's: