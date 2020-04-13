As far as dressing for the workplace goes, nobody does it better than the boss. So, when it comes to #stayhome fashion, it should come as no surprise that Alexa Chung's work-from-home style is just about as strong as it gets. The model-turned-designer has mastered the art of looking good from her cozy, well-curated office, with dozens of "all dressed up, but nowhere to go" ensembles to show for it. And, luckily, there's tons of "like" styles — from her eponymous label and beyond — to help you get the look, and they're much more affordable than you'd think

Whether swaddled in an oversized cardigan or dressing to impress in a neck-high Zimmermann frock, Chung has set the bar for effortless style time and time again (even when she swears that it actually takes a lot of effort). Take, for example, her micro-striped rainbow blouse and crisp white cigarette jeans, which pop against the colorful top seamlessly. There's also her floral printed headscarf, which is the antidote for any bad hair day that's also packed with Zoom meetings. And, of course, when nothing but pajamas seems like an option, Chung has a chic iteration of that, too.

Ahead, browse (and shop) her very best WFH-appropriate looks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Printed Dress & Tights Chung is never one to shy away from a bold look — and print mixing is just about as bold as it gets. With diamond-printed tights and a horse-patterned frock, this look is cozy enough to work on the couch in, and elevated enough to Instagram in. Earl floral ruffle dress $840 $630 THE VAMPIRE'S WIFE SEE ON FARFETCH Karligraphy motif tights $350 FENDI SEE ON FARFETCH

Pajama Sets Okay, so sometimes the temptation to stay in your pajamas is just too strong to resist. When that happens, make sure you have a super luxe pajama set like Chung's on hand. While Chung's (which comes direct from her brand) is totally sold out, LIVELY makes a super affordable version in Navy. The All-Day Lounge Shirt $45 LIVELY SEE ON LIVELY The All-Day Lounge Pant $45 LIVELY SEE ON LIVELY

Basic Knits Chung said it best — the Instagram vs. Reality of it all is that most days will probably just look like a basic sweater and broken-in jeans, and that's OK. Try Rebecca Vallance's navy knit and Sunflower's cigarette jeans, below. Estate Knit Ink $329 Rebecca Vallance Standard Fit Jean, Rinsed $235 Sunflower

Oversized Sunglasses For those days when the sun peeks out and you're itching to hang on your terrace, have a pair of shadow-y frames on hand, like Neubau's Jannis sunnies. Jannis $199 Neubau Mick Cable Knit Sweater $495 $209 A.L.C.