The 11 Times Alexa Chung Mastered Work-From-Home Style
As far as dressing for the workplace goes, nobody does it better than the boss. So, when it comes to #stayhome fashion, it should come as no surprise that Alexa Chung's work-from-home style is just about as strong as it gets. The model-turned-designer has mastered the art of looking good from her cozy, well-curated office, with dozens of "all dressed up, but nowhere to go" ensembles to show for it. And, luckily, there's tons of "like" styles — from her eponymous label and beyond — to help you get the look, and they're much more affordable than you'd think
Whether swaddled in an oversized cardigan or dressing to impress in a neck-high Zimmermann frock, Chung has set the bar for effortless style time and time again (even when she swears that it actually takes a lot of effort). Take, for example, her micro-striped rainbow blouse and crisp white cigarette jeans, which pop against the colorful top seamlessly. There's also her floral printed headscarf, which is the antidote for any bad hair day that's also packed with Zoom meetings. And, of course, when nothing but pajamas seems like an option, Chung has a chic iteration of that, too.
Ahead, browse (and shop) her very best WFH-appropriate looks.
Technicolor Stripes
Sometimes, all it takes is a little color to brighten any look — just take Chung's multi-hued sweater, for example.
Black on Black
Head-to-toe black has long been controversial in the fashion space. Tie in an easy pair of blue jeans to break up the look.
Layered Blouse
We're so used to layering white collars underneath chunky turtlenecks, we didn't even stop to consider the reverse — which Chung proves is much easier than you think.
Floral Mini Dress
Sometimes, just putting on that chic minidress is all you need to boost your mood. Don't have one? Zimmermann's floral brocade dress from their SS20 collection is sure to do the trick.
Contrasting Hues
Chung is known for mixing together bold hues, and this is one of her most surprising yet. Style mint pants with a rust-colored top for a look that's sure to leave an impression through your Zoom meetings.
Printed Dress & Tights
Chung is never one to shy away from a bold look — and print mixing is just about as bold as it gets. With diamond-printed tights and a horse-patterned frock, this look is cozy enough to work on the couch in, and elevated enough to Instagram in.
White Pants
Crisp fabric pants are the elevated way to stay cozy at home — plus, the itch to break them out once the weather begins warming up is near-impossible to resist. Fleur Du Mal's prowess in ready-to-wear is consistent with its lingerie, making this on-sale pant the one to nab next.
Silk Scarfs
For those hair days that you just don't want to talk about, but still need to log onto a zoom meeting for — the silk scarf is sure to be your new best friend. Pair with a contrasting sweater to add dimension to the look.
Pajama Sets
Okay, so sometimes the temptation to stay in your pajamas is just too strong to resist. When that happens, make sure you have a super luxe pajama set like Chung's on hand. While Chung's (which comes direct from her brand) is totally sold out, LIVELY makes a super affordable version in Navy.
Basic Knits
Chung said it best — the Instagram vs. Reality of it all is that most days will probably just look like a basic sweater and broken-in jeans, and that's OK. Try Rebecca Vallance's navy knit and Sunflower's cigarette jeans, below.
Oversized Sunglasses
For those days when the sun peeks out and you're itching to hang on your terrace, have a pair of shadow-y frames on hand, like Neubau's Jannis sunnies.
Patchwork Sweater
Patchwork sweaters are everywhere this season, and Chung executed hers (from her own line) all too well. If you're feeling like playing dress-up, tack on a pair of clear heels to finish the look.