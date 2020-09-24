This kitchen is often considered to be the heart of the home: It's where family and friends gather as well as where you seek and create nourishment, so it's well-deserving of a little extra design love. This could come in the form of updating your serveware, organizing and re-styling your shelves, or trying out a new color scheme. And if you're up to the latter task, Joanna Gaines' go-to paint combinations could serve as a source of inspiration for freshening up your walls and cabinets.

Chip and Joanna Gaines gained a following for their signature modern farmhouse aesthetic while hosting and starring in HGTV's Fixer Upper and you may have ever heard the term "shiplap" uttered without them. Their popularity led to a ton of partnerships — including creating collections for Anthropologie and Target — and they also offer decor (and more items) on their own site, including a selection of Magnolia Home for KILZ paints.

The paint collection includes exterior options as well as those that are ideal for indoors and even specifically cabinets and trim, and the palette is full of diverse yet neutral shades — many of which Gaines believes are perfect for adding color to or refreshing your kitchen. She also acknowledges that taking on this project may be especially meaningful for anyone who's been looking to this space as a source of comfort through baking and other forms of culinary therapy. "It’s been so inspiring to watch families gravitate towards their kitchens again and again this year, maybe more than ever before," says the designer and TV personality. "When we make our kitchens feel like home, there’s no limit to how many sweet memories (and delicious meals) we’ll create along the way."

And if you love Gaines' style — or simply need some ideas of what color combinations look great in a kitchen — thankfully she's got some ideas. Ahead, find the four foolproof duos she suggests, whether you want a subtle or dramatic result.

Joanna Gaines' Go-To Paint Combinations: Light Blue/Green & White

"This combo can lean modern or traditional so it’s a great way to add color to your kitchen in a way that’s more subtle and classic," says Gaines. "We love Emmie’s Room because it’s the perfect calming combination of green and blue and reminds me of the ocean."

Joanna Gaines' Go-To Paint Combinations: White & Cream

While Gaines shares that white on white paint is a versatile backdrop, and that cream on cream feels more straight-up traditional, combing the two for a tone-on-tone effect is a nice middle ground for a classic feel to which you can seamlessly incorporate more modern elements.

Joanna Gaines' Go-To Paint Combinations: Bold Blue & White

In the mood for something less subtle? This combo offers more impact while being versatile enough for traditional homes. Gaines' tip? Keep the walls while and use the bolder hue on your cabinetry.

Joanna Gaines' Go-To Paint Combinations: Gray & White

Gaines has a few suggestions for anyone opting for this combo of neutrals: Avoiding a monochromatic gray scheme of all gray, and add plenty of pops of color and texture to make the space feel more warm and inviting.

