With 1 in 8 American adults — about 32 million people — saying they have tried a semaglutide during their lifetime and 6% currently taking one, according to a spring 2024 KFF Health Tracking Poll, it would be fair to say that this is no longer a trend. Semaglutides belong to a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes by helping the body produce more insulin. Originally, the Food and Drug Administration approved semaglutide, better known by its brand name of Ozempic, in 2017 as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. Then in 2021, a higher-dose version of the drug called Wegovy was approved by the FDA for weight management. The ability of these drugs to produce rapid, significant weight loss captured the world’s attention.

Once the dirty little secret of celebrities, blockbuster drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Munjaro, and Zepbound are now a fixture of culture and are only expected to grow. The semaglutide market size is estimated at $31 billion as of 2025 and is expected to reach more than $56 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. As a result, these drugs have impacted many aspects of everyday life, even travel.

Embark Beyond, one of the largest luxury travel agencies in the United States, released a report (Ezon, 2025) this spring detailing the many ways these popular drugs are impacting travel behaviors from new specialized offerings at spas and the rise of “festive restaurants” to extravagant private shopping experiences. Jack Ezon, founder of Embark, told TZR that though we may be seeing this impact more in the luxury travel space currently, as the drug becomes more accessible — a pill form made by Eli Lilly is expected to be ready for approval by the end of this year — we will see this impact mainstream travel as well in the near future.

Six Senses Ibiza

Trend 1: Vibes Trump Food

Instagram has gotten to eat first pretty much since it launched back in 2010, but now the food isn’t even in second place. One of the main side effects of semaglutides is a lack of appetite. And those to-die-for reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants like Per Se, though still valuable, are less coveted than they once were, Ezon says. Starting last summer, he says what the French call “festive restaurants” — live DJs, beautiful views, performing waiters, and the same menu of watermelon feta salad, roasted chicken, zucchini carpaccio, truffle pizza, and a $400 fish — reached a whole new level. Examples of these types of establishments include Gyp Sea and La Guérite Beach in St. Barths, Nikki Beach in Ibiza, and La Môme Plage in Cannes. The focus has shifted from the food to the vibes.

According to the Embark report, “festive restaurant” requests, which had been more common in France and Greece, are now trumping requests over Michelin-star restaurants in iconic European cities. Ezon said revamped models of these types of restaurants are now being exported to Dubai, Courchevel, Bodrum, and beyond. “It’s changing the way people are being together. Eating at a restaurant is now more about socializing with people you go to dinner with and entertainment.”

And you can see this trickling down into establishments like Crazy Pizza, the Italian Heidi Klum-backed restaurant chain featuring pizza-shaped disco balls, dough-throwing dance breaks, and a DJ. There are now locations all over the world, including most recently Soho and East Hampton. A similar vibe can be found at Notos Rooftop at Six Senses Rome, which has quickly become one of the city’s most sought-after open-air destinations. Following its seasonal relaunch, Notos now offers a complete day-to-night experience — seamlessly transitioning from relaxed lunches to golden-hour aperitivo and then to lively evening gatherings (and yes, of course, there is a DJ).

Trend 2: Diet Bootcamps Out, Toning Trips In

Once upon a time — and that time was the 1980s, when health spas became more commercial — all a wellness facility needed to offer was facials, massages, a sauna, and maybe Champagne if they wanted to be fancy. But that was when spas were designed for just luxurious pampering. Now, these spaces are expected to help lengthen our lifespans via IV stem cells, exosomes, ozone therapy, cryofacials, and other treatments that contribute to the trillion-dollar longevity wellness industry.

As part of the niche boom, more and more hotel spas and wellness resorts also need to make sure their offerings cater to the growing group of hotel patients who have recently undergone rapid weight loss. Body changes from taking GLP-1 medications can decrease muscle mass, lessen bone density, and lower your resting metabolic rate.

The Embark report found that Chenot’s Body Balance program (Switzerland, Italy, and Morocco) and Sha Wellness (Spain and Mexico) are becoming increasingly popular because they focus on treating and preventing muscular and postural issues rather than just emphasizing intense fitness. Sha Wellness’ physiology team in Mexico has developed specific programs for clients experiencing weight-loss transitions, especially due to semaglutide use, that include targeted mobility support, lymphatic drainage, postural training, and low-impact strength-building exercises, all with the intention to preserve their musculoskeletal function.

Dr. Jair Olivares, clinic director for Sha Mexico, tells TZR, “For those undergoing rapid weight loss or experiencing muscular imbalances, particularly associated with pharmacological interventions such as GLP-1s, our physiotherapy team works interactively with physical conditioning coaches to ensure muscle tone, joint health, and postural integrity are preserved. Our approach includes targeted mobility support, lymphatic drainage, postural retraining, and low-impact strength-building exercises designed to prevent injury and maintain healthy musculoskeletal function during weight loss transitions. Our goal is to ensure that each guest builds a strong, functional foundation that not only supports the effects of GLP-1 and peptide-based therapies but also promotes lasting health and physical autonomy well beyond their time at Sha.”

Embark has also seen a 32% jump in fitness-focused trips, with 48% of these featuring instructor-led group experiences at destinations like the Ranch at Malibu, and 31% are seeing an increase in running guide trips. Another is the Peak Performance Biohacking Program at Rosewood Schloss Fuschl. Set on the shores of Lake Fuschl in the Austrian Alps, the first of its kind in the Rosewood collection, it offers a science-backed, strength-focused alternative to the typical detox retreat, integrating advanced techniques such as bioelectrical impedance, bone-density analysis, and cryotherapy. Instead of calorie cuts, the program focuses on targeted nutrition and postworkout recovery, with personalized healthy lunches, therapeutic massages, and vitamin infusions that restore depleted minerals. The owners of Silolona Sojourns, a luxury private yacht charter based out of Indonesia that often hosts celebrities, said they have seen a major shift recently when it comes to guest demands for lighter cuisine and movement-focused excursions as well.

For all of these programs, a balanced approach to fitness is prioritized. This looks like nutritious and nourishing meals instead of calorie restrictions, science-backed techniques to support the whole body, and offering workouts that are more about mindful movement and not just a quick one-and-done burn. Travelers are seeking these types of offerings as Embark has seen an increase in Pilates, strength training, and personal coaching requests at hotels as well. Even the most recent season of White Lotus — a nonstop loop of affluent travel porn — reflected this shift in lifestyle. Yes, hedonistic indulgence was still present (yacht-hopping, the Half Moon Festival, and those gluttonous breakfast fruit scenes), but there was a wellness — and spiritual — component that was at the forefront more than in previous seasons. From a bevy of yoga and stress meditation sessions, to biometric testing and, of course, screen deprivation with the digital detox bag presented in the first episode of the season.

Trend 3: The New Hotel Happy Hour Is Zero-Proof

It would be an oversimplification to claim that semaglutides are directly impacting the decline of alcohol sales. The shift toward sober and sober-curious lifestyles has been gaining traction since 2018, driven by factors including a wellness boom, pandemic-forced life reassessments, and the surge of non-alcoholic beverages on the market. According to BCG, sales of non-alcoholic beverage sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of +7% between 2023 and 2027, and will then potentially count for almost 4% of the overall alcohol market. Gen Z’s well-documented promotion of this lifestyle, with 45% of Gen Z consumers having never had alcohol compared to 36% of millennials, according to a Nielsen IQ study from February 2024.

At the same time, the alcohol industry is taking hit after hit with tariffs, inflation, and climate issues. For example, U.S. wine exports to Canada dropped by 93% after tariffs were imposed. Extreme weather and water scarcity has made essential ingredients such as barley, grapes and agave more vulnerable than ever and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for alcohol rose by 1.8% in June of last year, reflecting the impact of inflation.

The rise of semaglutides could also be a factor. Research shows that there is an overlap between the part of the brain that regulates overeating and addiction. GLP-1 drugs like semaglutides reduce dopamine release in this area of the brain when you eat that sweet treat that once gave you so much joy and satisfaction, and it works the same way when you drink alcohol.

Embark cited data from IWSR (Ciobanu, 2024), a leading source on drinks trends, which reported a decline in sales in all alcohol categories last year, including wine and champagne. Moet Hennessy, for instance, reported an 8% drop in sales last year (though people may just have less reason to celebrate these days). Meanwhile, the demand for mocktails when traveling is strong. If a bar doesn’t have at least a few zero-proof options, it could lose business. 1919 at Condado Vanderbilt in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just launched a zero-proof experience as an alternative to the typical rum-heavy fare. Helmed by Michelin-awarded Chef Juan José Cuevas, 1919 offers a mocktail pairing served alongside its multi-course tasting menu. Virgin Hotels New York City has a curated list of zero-proof drinks like the Faux-Garita at Everdene, its flagship bar and restaurant, designed to meet this growing interest in mindful consumption without sacrificing flavor or presentation.

Embark has also seen higher demand for mocktail mixology classes, where new dupe ingredients give the taste of a cocktail minus the hangover. When Ezon works on multi-million dollar wedding contracts, he says the bar bill negotiations look a little different these days. “They’ll be like, ‘I just lost 20 pounds. I want only agave-based drinks.’ Tequila is now the drink. People are not drinking wine and champagne anymore.”

Trend 4: Personalized Shopping with a Brand New, Tailored Wardrobe

“Their bodies are their Birkin Bag. It is almost the same price!” Ezon said, citing an uptick of 44% in shopping trips, especially in Paris, New York City, and Bal Harbour. It also saw a 38% increase in private shopping and pre-travel stylizing requests. For people who have seen their bodies change so fast, shopping trips that will provide them with not only a new wardrobe but one tailored perfectly to their new size are worth the splurge, it seems. And hotels are here to serve them.

They can get the true Pretty Woman experience at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills. The hotel partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue on a luxury private shopping and styling service called The Fifth Avenue Club. The appointment-only program, which is also available to locals as well as hotel guests, is a completely customizable, unique shopping experience. The Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane also has a brand new collaboration with Threads Styling, which will offer all guests private styling appointments, as well as luxury bags, jewelry, and watch appointments, and they can do it all from their room if they want to.

Six Senses Ibiza even offers something called the Cinderella Room where guests can rent gowns or tuxedos for a big night out — and can even opt for the personal styling, as well as on-site hair and makeup services. And to go full Cowboy Carter-chic in your new body, the Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen offers exclusive access to Kemo Sabe — Aspen’s premier luxury Western outfitter. Starting at $1,200, the VIP private appointment with a personal stylist, a handcrafted hat of your choice, and a complimentary cocktail (probably a mocktail in this case) at the boutique’s exclusive private bar.

What started as a breakthrough drug for diabetes has now become a new lifestyle that is making waves in many industries, including travel. Ozempic and other similar semaglutides are changing the way we getaway and also why we do it. As these types of medications become more accessible, common, and available, travel at every level will be impacted.

