ICYMI: a denim takeover of sorts is happening in 2020. First, it was all over the runways — with houses from Celine to Valentino dousing entire looks in the classic fabric. Now, street style has finally caught up — and model types (Bella Hadid) and entertainers (Gwen Stefani) are relishing the co-ord look in equal measure. The latest It-girl to execute the so-called "Canadian Suit" did so with a few classic wintry accents, proving its staying power through the colder months. All hail Irina Shayk's denim outfit, which is nailing the trend with a helping hand from some Manhattan street style favorites — a few of which are already hanging in your closet.

The model was seen out in her neighborhood in New York on Dec. 2, wearing a matching set that put a designer twist on classic denim pieces. Past her matte black puffer (a veritable palette cleanser from last week's extraverted, cloud-soaked version), Shayk styled a blue denim jacket and pants, both of which happened to come from the same collection as the aforementioned printed puffer. From Palace and Moschino's much-anticipated collab, the denim set indulges logomania to the fullest extent, while playing with dimension with an illusory, eye-tricking microprint. Overall, the set gives the aughts trend (which favored patchy, frayed co-ords) a contemporary boost — one that fashion lovers are actively bidding on StockX to grab right now.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

From there, Shayk revealed a few of her hallmark favorites — Illesteva's wiry frames, Italian streetwear brand GCDS' knee-high combat boots, and a top-handle bag that closely resembles Louis Vuitton's Alma silhouette. Overall, the outfit splits the difference between casual American flair (through its denim) and iconic Manhattanite style (via jet-black outerwear and accessories), offering a perfect template for any fashion nonconformist.

Should her designer-stamped set be slightly out of budget, Zara's new season features a host of denim shirts, jackets, and jeans that are primed for recreating her look. If you are up for the challenge, shop the whole look ahead, with Aritzia's iconic Super Puff as a veritable alternate to her coat.

