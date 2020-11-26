When shopping for outerwear, going for safe colors like black or tan is tempting, and yes, will stir you in the direction of a perfectly streamlined wardrobe. But, there’s something to be said about a lively statement jacket (think bold colors and unorthodox prints), and its ability to entirely transform an outfit. Never one to shy away from a conspicuous hero-piece, Irina Shayk’s puffer jacket outfit just set the bar for fun winter outfits.

On November 24, the Russian model was seen out in New York wearing black on black, save from an unanticipated blue and white cloud printed puffer jacket. From a collaboration between skateboard brand Palace and luxury label Moschino, the jacket adds a streetwear element to Shayk’s otherwise minimal and sleek outfit. This urban element isn’t new for the model, who’s often spotted in denim and hoodies from another cult-favorite streetwear brand, Chrome Hearts — but, the jacket’s eccentric pattern is definitely an outlier in Shayk’s recent palette of grays, blacks, and olive greens. Almost as if to bring to the puffer’s playful cloud design to life, Shayk accessorized the outfit with a fluffy shearling handbag from DeMELLIER, then polished it off with tall platform combat boots and mini frames from Poppy Lissiman.

BACK GRID

A puffer jacket often isn’t the fashion high-point of your outfit, but as Shayk demonstrates, outerwear with unexpected designs and hues from trend-forward brands such as Palace or Daily Paper is sure to garner attention as you maneuver through any city. To channel the model’s look and welcome a bit of summer fun into the year’s end, shop the sold out puffer jacket pre-owned while the opportunity still stands. Then, complete the outfit with your favorite leggings, your coziest turtleneck, and a combat boot style of choice for the season, or shop Shayk's exact top and boot below.

